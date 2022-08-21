7 Foods Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & One Of Them Is Due To 'Pieces Of Bone'
Listeria, E. coli, and undeclared allergens are also at play.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recently issued several notifications for food recalls, so it might be a good time to take a look through your pantry and fridge to keep you and your family safe.
According to the government agency, some of the newest recalls may have microbial contamination in the form of listeria and E.coli, while another has extraneous material in the form of bone.
As well, several products contain undeclared or improperly declared allergens, which could be dangerous to those with sensitivities.
In all cases, the CFIA recommends that you do not "use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Charcuterie Trio
Mastro San Daniele Charcuterie Trio.
On August 19, a food recall warning was issued for Mastro San Daniele brand's Charcuterie Trio – Prosciutto Cotto, Capocollo, Mortadella. It is being recalled "because it contains milk which is not declared on the label."
The affected product has a best before date of September 27, 2022, and was sold in B.C., Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, and may also have been distributed in other parts of the country.
Pro-licious Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix
Cache Cuising Pro-licious protein pancake and waffle mix.
Also on August 19, a food recall warning was issued for Pro-licious Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix from Cache Cuisine "due to improperly undeclared milk."
The recalled product was sold across the country and includes all items where milk is not properly declared on the label.
Paneer Fresh Cheese
A notification was issued on August 16 for Mother Dairy brand Paneer Fresh Cheese due to microbial contamination in the form of E. coli.
The affected product was sold in Alberta and has a best before date of October 25, 2022.
Chicken Tournedos with Bacon
On August 15, a notification was issued for Best Buy brand Chicken Tournedos with Bacon.
The recall is due to the presence of extraneous material in the form of "pieces of bone." It was sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.
For further information, including codes and the UPC, you can check out the CFIA listing.
IQF Dill
On August 12, a notification was issued for Supherb Farms brand IQF Dill due to microbial contamination from Listeria monocytogenes.
The recalled product was sold in Ontario in bunches of 35 pounds. For affected codes, the CFIA listing contains more details.
Fruit and Veggie Squares
On August 10, a notification was issued for certain Sher the Love brand Fruit and Veggie Squares due to improperly declared milk.
The affected products were sold in Ontario and include
- Fruit and Veggie Squares - Lovely Lemon Cranberry
- Fruit and Veggie Squares - Orange Mango Happy Feet
- Fruit and Veggie Squares - Apple Bliss
- Fruit and Veggie Squares - Chocolate Wonder
- Fruit and Veggie Squares - Cheery Cherry Berry
For formats, codes, and UPCs, you can check out the CFIA listing for more information.
Vegetarian Ham
Also on August 10, a notification was issued for a Delizia brand Vegetarian Ham due to undeclared gluten and wheat.
The product was sold in B.C.
Stay safe, folks!
