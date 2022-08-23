8 Things You Need To Know For August 23
Including cheap Labour Day flight deals & why the McDonald's staff hates you (yes, you).
Off The Top: You think it's hard to find a solid rental unit now? Just wait until more eccentric weirdos take the lead of this Las Vegas couple and start building elaborate, multi-storey houses for their dogs.
In Case You Missed It
1. Here's What An Etiquette Pro Thinks About Tipping
We've all been there. After the barista hands you your takeout coffee, they spin the little credit card machine toward you and you're met with several options: "Tip 18%," "Tip 20%," "Pledge Your First-Born," and so on. Wait, wasn't the whole purpose of tipping to compensate service workers for in-restaurant service? Why are we now being guided toward tipping for takeout? Sarah Rohoman interviewed an etiquette expert to figure out what the current expectations are around tipping in Canada.
- Go Deeper: There is one situation where the expert believes that tipping is non-negotiable: in-restaurant service should always be accompanied by a 15% tip — even when the experience was subpar. Read on to find out why that is.
2. The Tax-Free First Home Savings Account Is Almost Here
Starting in 2023, Canadians will have a new way to save up for their starter home: the Tax-Free First Home Savings Account (FHSA). It is effectively a second TFSA, which allows users to build modest wealth through investments (think stocks and mutual funds) without having to pay taxes on their gains — with the caveat, of course, being that the funds must be used for the purchase of your first home. Tristan Wheeler goes into greater detail on the program here.
- By The Numbers: The main thing you need to know is that eligible FHSA holders can contribute up to $8,000 per year and $40,000 overall (or less than a quarter of what the average 20% down payment in Toronto currently is).
- My Take: You probably shouldn't even think about an FHSA if you still have TFSA contribution room left. You can check whether you have space in your TFSA at the Canada Revenue Agency's My Account page.
3. How To Supersize The Ire Of McDonald's Employees
No minimum-wage job quite prepares its staffers for a career in, say, international diplomacy or hostage negotiation quite like McDonald's. Each day, denizens of the Golden Arches attempt to put a smile on as they face a horde of pushy, unprepared and sometimes hostile guests on the hunt for a barely satiating meal. From the pointless "fries without salt" trick to the never-ending McFlurry machine conspiracies, our Tristan Wheeler nailed down seven things that drive the McD's staff hot under the collar.
- My Take: Surprisingly, not once did anyone complain about children urinating in the PlayPlace ball pit.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
August 23 marks Cheap Flight Day — impeccable timing, given our Katherine Caspersz just scoured the 'net for these 10 cheap places to travel from Canada over the upcoming Labour Day Weekend. Serendipity!
😱 A-MAZE-ING
If you're looking for man-made horrors beyond your comprehension this autumn, Megan Johnson shines a grizzly spotlight on Grimm Grounds Halloween Attraction, a massive horror-themed maze operating north of Barrie, Ontario, this October.
🎪 EX GAMES
The Canadian National Exhibition is in full swing in Toronto through September 5. Once again, here's Katherine Caspersz with a breakdown of the eight things you don't want to miss at this year's edition.
📌 JOB BOARD
As we all know, the best job on earth is writing a morning newsletter. The second-best job, however, is being paid to ride jet skis in the Dominican Republic as part of some sort of commercial shoot. Patrick John Gilson has the deets right here.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Rapper Lil Yachty is 25. Trail-blazing former NBA sensation Jeremy Lin is 34. The late Kobe Bryant would have turned 44 today. Disgraced ex-Subway pitchman Jared Fogle is 45. Retired CFL great Anthony Calvillo — pro football's all-time passing yards leader — just completed his 50th trip around the sun. Hollywood legend Gene Kelly was born on this day in 1912.
