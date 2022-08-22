Canada's New Tax-Free Home Savings Account Is Coming In 2023 & Here's What We Know So Far
It's a new way to save some cash for your first home!
New details about Canada's new Tax-Free First Home Savings Account (FHSA) are out, and it may be a good option for anyone wanting to foray into the housing market in the future.
The FHSA will be hitting the scene in Canada in 2023 and a recent news release has outlined what it might look like.
The purpose of the new account will be to provide first-time homeowners in Canada with a place to save up to $40,000 without any tax implications, for the purpose of putting that money into their first home.
Much like an RRSP, contributions to the account would be tax-deductible and when you're finally ready to buy a home, your withdrawal will be tax-free.
To qualify for the account, you must be a resident of Canada and at least 18 years old.
You also have to be a first-time home buyer, which means you've never owned a house that you've lived in the year you open the account, or any of the four previous years.
You can contribute up to $8,000 to your FHSA annually, with a lifetime limit of $40,000, and you have the option to carry over any unused contribution limits to the next year.
So, for example, if you only put in $4,000 one year, you can put in $12,000 the next year.
And when you're ready to withdraw the money you've saved up, you have to first have a written agreement to either purchase or build a qualifying home before October 1 the year after your withdrawal.
To qualify, the investment needs to be in a housing unit in Canada or a share in a cooperative housing unit.
An interesting wrinkle is for anyone who was also looking to take advantage of Canada's Home Buyers' Plan along with this new account. Per the announcement, you are not able to make a withdrawal from the FHSA and from the Home Buyers' Plan for the same property purchase.
And, if you have any plans to leave Canada, you can still contribute to your FHSA if you emigrate out of the country. However, you won't be able to make a qualifying withdrawal if you live elsewhere.
With these new details out, some Canadians might be one step closer to buying that dream house.
Couple this with some hopeful projections for the upcoming year, and affording your first home could be easier than you thought.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.