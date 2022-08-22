8 Things To Do At The 2022 CNE In Toronto That You Definitely Won't Want To Miss
Rides, food, shows and more!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
The CNE is finally back this year and all of the magic of the end-of-summer fair has returned to the city of Toronto.
On now until September 5, 2022, the huge multi-day exhibition has so many rides, attractions, special events, concerts and more that it can be hard to figure out what to do in one day.
As someone who's been going to the CNE for years, I feel like I have a pretty good idea of what's worth spending your time (and money) on at the fair.
Here are my picks for eight must-try attractions and things to do at the 2022 CNE.
Try some wild food
A trip to the CNE isn't complete if you haven't tried one of the wild eats that are on offer every year.
This year, you can find things like ketchup and mustard ice cream, giant mozzarella sticks and a Krispy Kreme Pulled Pork sandwich.
Take a whirl on the Polar Express
The Polar Express made its debut on the CNE's Midway in 1980 and is still one of the fair's most popular rides.
The quintessential attraction spins riders around, forwards and backwards, as loud music and flashing lights make the whole thing feel like a big party. If you only go on one ride during your time at the CNE, make it this one!
Enjoy a classic sweet treat
On the flip side of trying strange dishes, you should also make time to try some of the CNE's more classic treats, like the fair's OG hot ice cream waffle sandwich (a personal favourite of mine), which can be found on the Midway.
There are tons of other fair food options on the Midway, with snacks like corn dogs, blooming onions and slushies.
Shop for goods from around the world
Goods for sale at the CNE's International Pavilion.
There's tons of shopping available at the CNE, but one of the coolest places to do it is in the International Pavilion.
This year, there are 109 different vendors selling goods from around the world, and you can shop for clothing, bags, trinkets, snacks and more!
See SuperDogs in action
There are lots of shows on offer at the CNE, but none are as pawsome as this. SuperDogs is a show featuring tons of adorable canines as they do tricks that dazzle and delight audiences.
The show features multiple breeds, mixes and rescue animals and is sure to warm your heart.
Get a bird's-eye view of the fair grounds
The CNE's Sky Ride is the only ride at the fair that gives you a bird's-eye view of the grounds and takes you right across the park.
The ride is a great way to see all of the attractions at the fair (and maybe scope out the ones you want to go to) and gets you to the other side of the park without any walking required.
At night, the ride is all the more lovely as all the attractions are lit up when the sun goes down.
Play some games on the Midway
You can't go to the Ex and not try your hand at some games! The CNE has classic carnival games like water gun shooters, ring tosses, basketball free throws and more that are a quintessential part of a trip to the fair.
Be sure to keep some change handy, as most of the games on the Midway are cash only.
Get crafty at the Arts, Crafts, And Hobbies building
Another building that should be a stop on your list of attractions at the CNE is the Arts, Crafts, And Hobbies pavilion, which is located in the Queen Elizabeth Building.
You'll find art and collectible creations from tons of different vendors here, and be able to purchase homemade candles, gourmet lollipops, art, posters and more, and even get to try some fudge!
The CNE is on until September 5 and tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Have fun!