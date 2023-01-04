People Are Sharing Their Most Unpopular Toronto Opinions & They're Downright Brutal
Toronto is filled with millions of people, and they all have opinions.
A Reddit thread in a Toronto group has inspired hundreds of Torontonians to share their unpopular Toronto opinions, and if you get offended easily, it's best you stop reading now.
The thread cuts deep into the city and the people in it, from local celebrities to neighbourhoods and even Toronto's dating scene.
Here are six cutthroat opinions on Toronto from locals that might make you wince. (You've been warned.)
It's not hard to date in Toronto
One Reddit user sparked a heated discussion by posting, "It's not hard to date in this city if you have a decent personality... unfortunately, I do not."
The comment got almost 800 likes and sparked a discussion on how hard creating a dating app profile really is and how "flaky" people can be in a city with so many options.
The EX ain't all that
"There’s 1,000,000 things I’d rather do on a late summers night then go to the Ex," commented one Redditor.
While controversial at first glance considering how beloved The Canadian National Exhibition is, many people agreed.
"Honestly everyone here raves about the Ex, and having just moved here a year and a half ago, I was told it was a 'must do'... I walked through the Ex on my way to a concert at Budweiser and was really disappointed. It just seems like a money grab and the lines are way too long to be able to enjoy it," reads a reply.
While another person simply put that it's "It's like Stockholm syndrome for our childhoods."
City events aren't fun anymore
Part of Toronto's allure is its access to exciting events, but not everyone is a fan of how crowded they can get.
"City events are no longer enjoyable due to crowd sizes (distillery, Taste of Danforth, etc...). Or maybe I'm just getting older and less tolerant of crowds??" commented a Redditor.
Liberty Village has a people problem
"Liberty village is home to some of the most narcissist people on the planet," someone commented.
The harsh take had a few people back it up, with another person commenting, "Is this even an unpopular opinion. I feel like most people outside of Liberty Village already think this."
Toronto's boring.
"Our downtown is pretty small and boring by 'world class city' standards. We're closer to a Boston or Philly than NYC and London," commented a Redditor.
Drake isn't a 6ix god????
Drake is the unofficial mascot of Toronto and the official fanboy of the Toronto Raptors, but not everybody loves the Degrassi star-turned-rapper.
"Drake ain't all that!" commented one user.
Other users piled on, writing, "This is my general sentiment. He is way overrated," and "Hate the Drake!"