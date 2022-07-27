The CNE Just Announced A New Ride & Epic Event Lineup For Its Return This Summer
Here's what we know.
The Canadian National Exhibition is making a comeback this summer and there's lots to look forward to, including some new experiences. The massive attraction, which draws around 1.4 million people per year, is returning to Toronto from August 19 to September 5 for the first time in two years.
You can expect to enjoy your favourite rides and unique food items as well as some brand new offerings this time around. A floating drone show will make its CNE debut and light up the sky with colourful formations. The nightly show will feature 100 drones that drift into different shapes and symbols.
Nightly drone show. Courtesy of CNE.
The drones will also take part in the CNE’s new multimedia show, NEVAEH & The NorthStar by VinFast. The experience uses augmented reality and more to take will take you on a journey through time and galaxies.
There will be tons of special and delicious events to enjoy, including a Mardi Gras Food Truck Festival, Food Truck Frenzy & Craft Beer Fest, and a new Celtic Food Truck Festival which pays tribute to Celtic dishes, traditions, and more.
If you love rides, head to the midway and check out the new Double-Decker Merry-Go-Round which stands at 34-feet tall and offers a stunning new view of the fair.
Many iconic attractions will be returning such as the Canadian International Air Show, SuperDogs show, and the Annual Gaming Garage, and you can expect new features at some of these spots too.
From artists like Marianas Trench at the CNE Bandshell to the return of the Celebrity Kitchen Stage, this summer is set to be packed with excitement.
CNE 2022
Double-decker merry-go-round.
Price: $20 + per adult
When: August 19 to September 5, 2022
Address: 100 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy new events and activities at this iconic exhibition.
