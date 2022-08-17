The CNE Has So Much Food This Year & Here Are Some Of The Wildest Items (PHOTOS)
From Dill Pickle Splits to Cheetos Burritos.
Who's hungry? The Canadian National Exhibition is coming back to Toronto after a two-year hiatus, and you can finally enjoy rides, games, and out-of-this-world food again.
The massive attraction is running from August 19 to September 5, 2022, and it's expected to draw over 1.4 million visitors this year. You'll be able to experience some classic activities as well as brand new offerings including a drone show and Double-Decker Merry-Go-Round.
The Food At The 2022 CNE Is Wilder Than Ever! #shortswww.youtube.com
Of course, it wouldn't be a trip to the CNE without trying some unreal food items, and this year, there are so many unique dishes to try. Here's a sneak peek at some of the wildest dishes you can order.
If you're craving sandwiches, there are a variety to choose from, but don't expect your usual PB&J. You can get items like a Krispy Kreme Pulled Pork consisting of two glazed donuts, creamy coleslaw, and pork.
Krispy Kreme Pulled Pork.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Or, try the Flaming Hot Cheetos smash burger or burritos for some extra heat.
Flaming Hot Cheetos Burrito. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Speaking of heat, you can add some hotness to your dessert by trying the Spice Cream. Available in either Peach Mango-spiced or Black Current-spiced, this ice cream is drizzled with Tabasco sauce and even has a hot pepper on the side.
Spice Cream.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
There are tons of other ice cream dishes to try. From a Pickle Split to a Bacon Ice Cream Sandwich, you can enjoy some unreal frozen treats. One of the wildest ice cream offerings is the Ketchup and Mustard soft-serves. These vibrant red and yellow cones are decorated with items like pretzels and fries.
Ketchup and Mustard ice cream cones. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
If you love mac & cheese, then you're in luck, because many of the dishes include this gooey ingredient. From Mac & Cheese Cones to Mac & Cheese Lemonade and Mac & Cheese Pizza, you'll be in cheesy heaven.
Mac & Cheese Cones.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
You'll want to come hungry, because there are some giant food items to enjoy. You can bite into a 2-foot long taco, 10" Giant Mozzarella Sticks, and the Leaning T.O.wer of Pisa, which consists of herb panko-crusted meatballs and mozzarella sticks piled into a waffle cone.
Leaning T.O.wer of Pisa.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
You can even enjoy some unique food from Tim Hortons, such as Cookie n' Creme Timbits Poutine and matcha items only offered at select stores.
Timbit Poutine. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Other notable dishes include Cookie Butter Frites (fries topped with caramel flavours, spices, and butter cookies), glowing Light Sabre Cotton Candy, and the State Fair Hot Dog which comes topped with caramel corn.
Cookie Butter Frites.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
There are tons of other sweet and savoury dishes to try. Tickets for the CNE are available online, so bring your appetite along to this iconic event.
CNE 2022
Dill Pickle Split.
Price: $20 + per adult
When: August 19 to September 5, 2022
Address: 100 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can dig into some wild treats at the CNE this year.
