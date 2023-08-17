CNE's 2023 Food Menu Is The Most Stunning Yet & Here Are 7 Wild Snacks Worth Trying (PHOTOS)
From pickle cotton candy to cheese burger ice cream. 🥒🍔
The Canadian National Exhibition, also known as the CNE and The Ex, is returning to Toronto this year and you can guarantee that there will be a bunch of new foods to try.
For the uninitiated, the CNE is one of the biggest summer events in Toronto that runs from August 18 to September 4, where you can enjoy concerts, ride rollercoasters and eat strange and unusual fair food.
Last year, you probably saw the viral ketchup and mustard soft serve ice cream, along with plenty of other extravagant foods.
And this year is no different! There are plenty of wild, eye-catching and tongue-twisting foods that will leave even the seasoned eater surprised.
Narcity got the chance to jump into the world of the CNE and get a special preview of all the different foods coming to the fair this year. And looking at the field of what's available, you're going to want to bring a brave face and maybe just a few antacids.
From massive four-pound foods to eye-catching treats, here are some of the wildest foods you can get at the CNE this year.
Peanut Butter Corndog
The Peanut Butter Corndog.
A corndog is a quintessential fair food, but Coco's Corndogs have levelled it up, flipped it and made it funky all in one move.
These corndogs are not only drizzled with peanut butter and jam and sprinkled with peanut butter but on the inside, it is filled with both a pickle and a hot dog.
It's a full-on party in your mouth with all the flavours happening, from the jelly's sweetness and the peanut butter's richness to the pickle's stark acidity.
It's like a giant, very weird peanut butter jelly sandwich that your friend would make for you on a dare.
Pickle Cotton Candy
A container of Pickle Cotton Candy.
Giant fluffs of pink cotton candy are common at most fairs, but have you ever seen a green version of that famous confection?
How about it being both green and pickle-flavoured?
Made by Candy Time, this pickle-flavoured version of a fan favourite has the salty, briny bite of pickle but still has the sweetness of classic cotton candy. It honestly tastes exactly as advertised, it's cotton candy that tastes like pickles.
What more do you possibly need?
Pink Mac & Cheese
The Pink Mac & Cheese.
Like something right out of the Barbie movie, this mac and cheese is incredibly eye-catching and rich.
Created by Eat My Bowls, this pink mac and cheese is made with a pink champagne sauce along with three cheeses -- aged cheddar, gruyere, and parmesan.
And, to make things a little more extra, it comes in a bread bowl along with an optional dollop of caviar.
Now you can really feel like the royal you deserve to be as you walk through the sweltering heat and crowds of the fairgrounds.
Butter Chicken Overload Sandwich
The Butter Chicken Overload Sandwich.
If you're a fan of butter chicken, you're going to want to check this out, along with a healthy supply of napkins.
This sandwich made by Ricky's Good Eats features a supercharge of Indian flavours that will get your mouth watering. It features Tandoori fried chicken dunked in butter chicken sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, tandoori aioli and butter chicken fries.
And just when you thought things couldn't get more butter chicken-y, the whole shebang is sandwiched between two butter chicken samosas.
It's spicy, rich, crispy and everything you want in some wild fair food with a really fun Indian twist.
Korean Friend Frog Legs
The Korean Fried Frog Legs.
Frog legs are a delicacy in many places, and vendor Farm to Fryer has added its own twist to this unconventional meat.
The legs are fried crispy and light with sesame seeds and a sweet Korean chilli sauce to make them fun and unique.
If you've never had frog legs before, they taste a bit like chicken but also have a bit of a fishy taste along with them. It's really particular and unlike many other things you'll get at the fair.
Add in that Korean flair and you've got a fun and funky thing where, after eating it, you can brag about having tried frog legs.
4 pound taco
The four pound taco.
If you're looking to eat something that'll keep you full for, maybe, the rest of the day or more, there's a massive item available at the CNE to keep you satiated.
The four-pound taco from Machette is exactly that, a taco that'll probably test the limits of your stomach capacity.
It features four pounds of cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado tomatillo salsa, chorizo, pineapple and French fries.
So, order one for you and your friends, or maybe just for yourself if you think you're up to the challenge!
Cheese Burger Icecream
The Cheese Burger Ice cream.
And much like last year, one of the stranger items is a soft serve ice cream that tastes like a cheeseburger.
Made by, So Cute Ice Cream, the same people who did the ketchup and mustard soft serve from last year, this item might be the wildest and strangest on offer.
The ice cream is served in a cheese-coated waffle cone and is topped with a pretzel and fresh pickle.
So you can jump into this food and find out whether it's a marriage of sweet and savoury or if we're looking at a horrific monstrosity here.
So, if you stop by the CNE this year, you're going to want to try some of these wacky foods out if you're feeling brave. Whether you're into sweet and savoury or just challenging your palette in interesting and new ways, there will be something to try.
Just remember that the CNE takes place from August 18 to September 4, with tickets starting at $20.
Not only will there be all this wacky wild food, but you can also strut the midway, check out the new Pink Floyd exhibit, ride their Ferris wheel, check out some live performances and much more.
Happy Ex Canada!