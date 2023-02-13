5 Snacks Canadians Have Made So Much Worse By Making Them Ketchup-Flavoured
Why does ketchup hummus exist, Canada?!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Ever since I moved to Canada from Dubai last year, trying Canadian snacks has been one of my favourite pastimes.
I've tried everything from Caesars and Canadian candy, to poutine (and even vegan poutine). But one thing I still can't quite wrap my head around is Canada's obsession with ketchup.
That's right. I'm calling it out as an obsession because, ever since I moved to the country, I've seen so many ketchup-flavoured snacks that I wouldn't usually associate with the condiment.
Now I have nothing against ketchup. It's a sweet and tangy condiment and it goes well enough on fries or a burger.
But here in Canada, I've found it on the unlikeliest of items and while some of these are pretty innovative, others, to me, are just weird.
So, here are five dishes I've witnessed in Canada that have been given a ketchup makeover (and maybe shouldn't have).
Ketchup chips
Ketchup chips.
So, ketchup chips aren't a new flavour to me as I'm sure I've seen them in other countries, too.
But I happen to like my chips savoury and I think the sweet-and-tangy flavour of ketchup simply isn't the best for crisps (I'm sorry, Canada).
It's even more surprising when you consider that there are so many other amazing chip flavours here.
In my opinion, all-dressed chips and Miss Vickie's honey dijon flavour easily have ketchup chips beat! Both of these are totally delicious while also being super unique to the country.
So, while I will pick up a ketchup chip or two if left out at a party, it's just plain surprising to find out that this is the flavour that's considered something of a national snack.
Are they a decent snack? Sure. Are they the best chip flavour out there? Probably not.
Ketchup popcorn
Popcorn flavours at Bulk Barn, including a ketchup seasoning.
Not only is ketchup a flavour seen across a variety of chip brands, you can also find it on a beloved cinema snack.
Ketchup popcorn is something I've only ever seen in Canada, and it just strikes me as funny because never in a million years would I have thought about combining tomato ketchup flavouring and popcorn.
It's so popular, Bulk Barn specifically sells ketchup-flavoured popcorn seasoning!
Ketchup popsicles
\u201cHey Canadian friends, your favorite condiment just got a whole lot cooler \ud83c\udf45\ud83e\uddca \n\nA refreshingly savoury & sweet ketchup popsicle, made from 100% Canadian tomatoes. \n\nLearn more here: https://t.co/FH2ax4kvWj\u201d— French's (@French's) 1655733750
Here's where things start to get really wild to me, Canada.
I had only just moved to the country and was in the process of discovering these unique ketchup dishes when I heard that French's Ketchup was launching ketchup-flavoured popsicles to celebrate summer.
All I can say is, why?
I mean, I guess the "Frenchsicles" were a cool novelty for the summer and it helped that they were limited-time only.
But even then. Why would anyone feel like sucking on ketchup in the heat?
Ketchup ice cream
Just when I was beginning to think the ketchup battle couldn't get any more intense, Toronto's CNE went and one-upped everything with ketchup and mustard flavoured ice creams last year.
Admittedly, I had to give them a try and all I can say is that they were not what I expected at all.
These aren't ice creams you want to be dipping your fries into, for example. They were actually on the sweeter side.
Honestly, I don't understand it, but I'll admit I did kinda like it.
Ketchup hummus
And finally, this might be where I draw my line.
As someone who was born and raised in the Middle East, hummus is somewhat sacred to me.
I love the chickpea dip for many reasons — it's healthy, versatile, vegan-friendly, you name it. And, of course, it goes with everything and you can have so many different versions of it, from beetroot to red pepper.
But dessert hummus, chocolate hummus and, yes, ketchup hummus, are all products I've found in Canadian stores and they just seem so wrong to me.
There are a lot of things that I think ketchup goes perfectly well with. But hummus? Just no.
So, while I like ketchup (from a distance), I still don't understand why it sneaks its way into the unlikeliest of snacks here in Canada.
That being said, I've had the pleasure of trying so many amazing Canadian snacks since I moved here. And I still can't get enough of some of them, such as beef patties, poutine, and Montreal-style smoked meat. Yum!