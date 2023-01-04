I Tried Canadian Candy For The First Time Since Moving Here & I Actually Had To Spit One Out
Sorry, not sorry. 😬
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
There are a lot of things that I've loved about moving to Canada from Dubai, and getting to explore Canadian snacks is definitely one of them.
Being something of a sugar-holic, one thing I wanted to do was find the best candy in Canada and it's been one sweet journey indeed (pun intended).
The country is brimming with some pretty intriguing Canadian candy options and some of them blew my mind.
That being said, there were some that were totally underwhelming and one Canuck snack was actually so bad I had to spit it out!
So, here's my ranking of some of Canada's most famous candy, from best to worst.
Coffee Crisp
Coffee Crisp.
I've been hearing about Coffee Crisp ever since I arrived here, so of course it was first on my list of Canadian snacks to try.
Let’s just say it did not disappoint.
Honestly I'm not even a coffee lover, but even I managed to appreciate this one with its super light wafer coated in chocolate.
The coffee flavour is just subtle enough to make it really addictive, and it's so easy to polish off an entire bar without even thinking about it.
This one's a national treasure. I mean it!
Mr Big
The only Mr Big I'd ever heard about was the Sex and the City character.
However, after hearing that it was the largest chocolate bar by Cadbury in Canada (hence the name), I was curious.
And, honestly, I can totally see what the fuss is all about. It features a wafer interior, with rice crispy and crunchy peanuts, all with a chocolate coating.
All in all, it gave me major Snickers bar vibes, which makes me think this is a handy snack to have around if you're hungry.
Glosette
Glosette Raisins.
I tried this treat and was, well, confused.
I'm definitely a firm believer that raisins and chocolate are NOT meant to be together.
That being said, the chocolate-to-raisin ratio helped (in that there was a lot more of the chocolate), and I did find myself snacking on these without even really realizing it.
So, I'd call this something of a sleeper hit.
This is also probably the only way I will ever be convinced to eat raisins, so that's another win.
Caramilk
Caramilk.
Okay, so I'm not a big caramel fan so my opinion on this might be slightly biased.
But, one bite in, I found it was honestly better than I expected. The caramel flavour was pretty understated, which I thought was nice.
That being said, it tastes like regular, run-of-the-mill chocolate, so this is not one I'd pick up again if I was looking to treat myself.
Big Turk
Janice trying out Big Turk for the first time.
This was another candy I'd never heard of before, and I have to say, this one might be the most distinguishable one on the list.
Big Turk, as I realized, is actually supposed to be a variation of the popular Turkish delight dessert.
That being said, it couldn't be further from traditional Turkish delights, which are sugar-dusted and melt-in-your-mouth.
Instead this has a harder, chewy, cherry-flavour-ish centre and is coated with a thin film of chocolate.
It's innovative, I'll give it that. But, if I had to choose between them, regular old Turkish delight would win, hands down.
Thrills
Thrills candy.
After hearing there was actually a Canadian gum that "tastes like soap," I absolutely had to give it a try.
I wasn't sure what I was expecting, but I did like the sound of "floral rosewater." I also like certain floral tastes like rose and lavender, so I figured Thrills couldn't be all that bad.
I was mistaken, though.
This one just tasted wrong. Like I was trying to chew fresh cloves. Why does this even exist, Canada?
I braved a few more chews, hoping the taste would get better and then just gave up and spat it out.
Sorry, not sorry, Thrills. I really did try!
All said and done, I absolutely love the variety of candy I've found here, and I'm still snacking my way through Canada.
What should I try next, Canadians?