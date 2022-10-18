Coffee Crisp Is Trending In Canada & It's Caused A Full Canadian Snack War On Twitter
A different candy got dragged through the mud because "it tastes like soap." 👀
There's been a lot of debate about Canada's best candy, and it seems like Coffee Crisp in particular is getting a lot of love.
On Monday, October 17, @CanuckleGame — a daily Canadian word game account — put a serious question to Canadians on Twitter: "You can only choose 3… which of these Canadian candy treats are you keeping?"
Accompanying the tweet was a picture of 20 candy bars that are popular in Canada, each with its own number.
The image featured everything from Caramilk and Glosette to Smarties and Mr Big, some of which are so Canadian you can't even find them in American supermarkets.
\u201cYou can only choose 3...which of these Canadian candy treats are you keeping? \ud83c\udf6b\ud83c\udf41\ud83c\udf6c\u201d— Canuckle (@Canuckle) 1666031481
From there, a major snack war began, with Twitter users going head-to-head to name their favourite Canadian candy.
"Where's the KitKat?" one tweet asked, to which Canuckle responded "[it's] not as unique to Canada as the other sweet treats in the list."
The same seemed to apply to Junior Mints.
There was also some candy on the list that isn't actually Canadian, like Malteasers, as some Twitter users pointed out.
However, Canuckle responded, "Maltesers originated in the U.K. but are proudly made by Mars Canada."
\u201c@BreakdownHabs @CadburyCanada @NestleCA @GanongBros @Hersheys Maltesers originated in the UK but are proudly made by Mars Canada, and are much tastier than Whoppers, their American counterpart!\u201d— Canuckle (@Canuckle) 1666031481
In response to the tweet, a lot of Canucks stood up to defend their favourites which, based on the responses, seemed to be Mr Big, Crunchie and Wunderbar.
Thrills, a purple Canadian chewing gum, seemed to be the most controversial option on the list. In fact, some even said it tastes like soap. Ouch!
\u201c@CanuckleGame @CadburyCanada @NestleCA @GanongBros @Hersheys Coffecrisp, Caramilk and Aero. Thrills has no place on this list ... always thought it tasted like soap.\u201d— Canuckle (@Canuckle) 1666031481
In the replies, some Twitter users admitted they had never heard of Chicken Bones before. For those who aren't in the know, Chicken Bones are a hard candy with cinnamon flavouring and a chocolate centre.
Many Canucks also took the opportunity to weigh in on Canadian candy that should have made the list but didn't, including Oh Henry! and Sweet Marie.
\u201c@CanuckleGame @CadburyCanada @NestleCA @GanongBros @Hersheys I am just gobsmacked that Sweet Marie isn\u2019t in this mix! As such, I refuse to play such an obviously biased game!!! \ud83d\ude33 \n\nOr maybe I will once I get over the shock with a write in candidate. We can do that, right?!?\u201d— Canuckle (@Canuckle) 1666031481
The original tweet racked up almost 2,000 responses in the span of just a few hours.
Even Naheed Nenshi, former mayor of Calgary, weighed in, saying that Smarties and Mackintosh's are "important to Canadian culture."
\u201c5, even though I don't like coffee, 2 and 3. But I got to see the factory where they make 1, British Cadbury (9) is better, and 4 and 12 are important to Canadian culture. And if you choose 18 please block me now.\u201d— Naheed Nenshi (@Naheed Nenshi) 1666057155
However, there eventually seemed to be an obvious number one choice.
As of Tuesday, Coffee Crisp was trending on Twitter simply because of the sheer number of people who chose this candy as their favourite.
Even Canuckle was forced to admit that Coffee Crisp was the "clear winner" after the reaction.
This is not the first time the iconic Canadian candy bar with layers of vanilla wafer and coffee flavour has elicited extreme reactions from Canadians.
Last year, Coffee Crisp went viral when people (once again) debated their favourite Halloween candy of all time.
Look like the fall season is just Coffee Crisp's time to shine!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.