These Are The Most Expensive Drinks At Canadian Chains & Prices Aren't For The Faint Of Heart
Sip down your money.
It's no secret that Canadians love their coffee.
But if you've been looking for ways to save money in this economy, it's worth noting that the price of coffee in Canada can easily burn a hole through your wallet.
According to an article in the Toronto Star, coffee prices have been soaring in some parts of the country lately, and it's not unusual for your daily cuppa to go above $7 with tax.
To get an idea of where we're at, Narcity looked at the menus and found the most expensive drinks from Starbucks, Tim Hortons and McDonald's.
Of course, keep in mind that prices can vary across Canada and that limited-time items could also be more expensive than these menu mainstays.
But apart from that, here's a look at the drinks that will hit your wallet the hardest.
Starbucks
Starbucks is really known for having its fair share of pricey drinks.
However, if you're really looking to go all out, their venti Espresso Frappucino Blended Beverage will easily run you about $6.95 before taxes. And that is without additional add-ons or substitutions.
It's not the only pricey drink on the menu either.
You can also get a venti Iced Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso for about $6.65. And if you like your coffee hot, you can also grab the venti Brown Sugar Oat Americano for the same price.
Of course, if you start adding more things such as extra espresso shots, other syrups and more, there is really no limit to how much coffee at Starbucks can cost.
Tim Hortons
If you love your Tim's but really want to splurge on an expensive drink, the most extra regular menu item you can get there is a large Redeye Iced Cap.
This drink, which is an Iced Cap and a shot of espresso, will run you $4.99 before taxes.
Other items, like the large Mocha Iced Cap, come close at $4.79, but that Redeye really is the big kahuna.
McDonald's
For those who love the golden arches, the most expensive drink you can get is maybe more of a dessert.
The most expensive McDonald's drink is one of their large Triple Thick Milkshakes, which come in chocolate, vanilla and strawberry flavours. Either of these will cost you $5.39 before any taxes.
The most expensive drink with coffee in it is their Coffee Frappe with Whipped Cream & Choc Drizzle which will run you $4.54 for a large size.
Hopefully, with this list, you can now know what you might want to avoid if you're hoping to get that caffeine or sugar fix for cheap.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
