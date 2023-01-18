Tim Hortons Is Adding New Coffee To The Menu & You Can Get Vanilla Coconut-Flavoured Drinks
The new beverages will only be available for a limited time. ☕
Tim Hortons is introducing a new lineup of coffees in Canada for a limited time if you're looking to switch up your routine and try something new.
The company announced on January 18, 2023, that three new handcrafted vanilla coconut-flavoured coffee drinks are being added to the Tim Hortons menu across the country.
So, now you can get the Vanilla Coconut Latte, Vanilla Coconut Cappuccino and Vanilla Coconut Cold Brew at locations all over Canada for a limited time.
Tim Hortons Vanilla Coconut Latte, Vanilla Coconut Cappuccino and Vanilla Coconut Cold Brew.Tim Hortons | CNW Group
The new drinks are made-to-order however you want and that includes your choice of cream, milk, oat beverage or almond beverage.
Both the Vanilla Coconut Latte and Vanilla Coconut Cappuccino are topped with toasted coconut while the Vanilla Coconut Cold Brew is topped with a layer of espresso-infused foam.
These coffees are not the only recent changes to the menu at Tims locations across Canada.
Just a week before this, a new Tim Hortons breakfast menu was introduced that features the Simply Canadian Bacon breakfast sandwich, the Simply Sausage breakfast sandwich and a classic bagel with cream cheese.
All three of the Tim Selects breakfast menu items are available for under $3.
Recently, a newcomer to Canada visited Tim Hortons for the first time and documented the trip on TikTok.
He tried a few donuts — Honey Crueller was his favourite — and a coffee which he thought was nothing special, just "a regular latte." To each their own!
