I Went To Tim Hortons In The UK After Living In Canada & Honestly, It Was Kinda Sad (PHOTOS)
"Wayne Gretzky? He doesn't work here."
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
After moving to Canada from the U.K. several years ago, I quickly learned that Tim Hortons is as quintessentially Canadian as hockey, beavers and maple syrup.
Sure, it doesn't have the best coffee in the entire world, and the food offerings do sometimes leave a lot to be desired. But, as a newcomer to Canada, I found Tim Hortons to be affordable, comforting and a symbol of the Canadian way of life that I later fell in love with.
Several years – and a few too many Timbits – after my move to Canada, I returned to the U.K. and was excited to find out that there are a few Tim Hortons locations scattered around England and Wales.
Yearning for a little taste of Canada once again, I ventured to Manchester, England, in the hope of finding a small, syrupy slice of the Great White North right here in the U.K.
Alas, from the alien menu and uncharacteristic decor, to the not-so-Canuck phraseology, my trip to Tim Hortons in the U.K. was anything but familiar and did little to comfort my achy, Canada-starved heart.
Here's where it all went wrong...
The restaurant
Inside a Tim Hortons shop in England.
Even the biggest Timmies-lover wouldn't argue that the decor and overall ambiance of the restaurants are Michelin-star level.
However, in Canada, Tim Hortons has a comforting, consistent vibe that I always thought feels a little like home.
For the most part, aside from a few uber-modern or uber-retro locations, the general decor and branding of each coffee house are pretty predictable.
However, the U.K. location I visited just felt different. I don't know if it was the furniture, the atmosphere or just the sheer size of the place, but it didn't feel like the Canadian coffee spot I had come to love.
It felt a little too slick and a little too modern, with tartan-patterned furniture and a maroon and grey colour palette.
A sign in the restaurant confirmed that there were over 100 seats, although when I visited mid-afternoon on a Saturday during the holidays, there was barely anybody in there at all.
The people
Order kiosks at a Tim Hortons in England.
One of the first things I noticed when I visited the Manchester location was that there were hardly any employees there.
Behind the counter, there were two staff members, and another was cleaning tables, but they were the only uniformed employees I saw when ordering in the 100+ seat restaurant.
I went to the counter to order but was promptly told that orders should be made via the touch-screen machines by the entrance.
The number of machines outnumbered the employees, and although the process was speedy and convenient, it felt a little like I was ordering at McDonald's or KFC.
In the interest of measuring the location's true Canadian-ness, I did ask an employee if I could order a double-double.
The employee's helpful-but-blank expression and shoulder shrug confirmed that the lingo is definitely a little different.
I pushed my luck and asked for a Wayne Gretzky – but was told, "sorry, he doesn't work here."
The menu
Menu screens at a Tim Hortons in England.
The Tim Hortons U.K. menu had a lot going on and featured everything from hot dogs and burgers to crispy chicken sandwiches and pancakes.
There were several familiar choices – like bagels, Timbits and breakfast sandwiches – but also many that seemed alien to me for a Timmies location.
Among the offerings were Currywurst hot dogs, chicken tenders, tuna wraps and crispy chicken stack burgers.
Timbit flavours included Red Sprinkle, chocolate orange and chocolate brownie.
A section of the menu was called Timmies Minis, which is basically a Timbit-sized version of menu items like the cheeseburger, chicken burger and cheese melt.
It wasn't bad, and the similar-ish donut and coffee choices made it feel just enough like a Tim Hortons resto.
The food
A Tim Hortons donut and hot chocolate.
Like its Canadian counterparts, the Tim Hortons U.K. coffee, seasonal hot chocolate and donut I ordered sucked a little bit.
I didn't mind this because it seemed pretty on-brand, and both the donut and the coffee tasted exactly as I expected.
It was nothing to write home about, but it was affordably priced and consistent in its average-ness – exactly the way we like it.
The atmosphere
Inside a Tim Hortons location in England.
Perhaps it's a stretch to say Canadian Tim Hortons locations are often busy and buzzing – and perhaps I am remembering my past experiences with rose-tinted glasses.
However, the English location felt cold and lifeless, and didn't have the charm of Canada's own versions.
Perhaps it was the overabundance of empty seats, or the lack of employees, or the modern-but-almost-clinical decor, or even the absence of any real Canadian identity.
Or, perhaps, it's simply because it's not Canada.
The Canadian charm
Outside a Tim Hortons location in England.
One thing that struck me about Tim Hortons in the U.K. was how un-Canadian the whole place felt.
Of course, the company's branding features the colour red and a maple leaf, but if you'd never been to – or heard of – Tim Hortons before, I'm not sure it would be obvious that there's a Canuck connection.
I thought, perhaps, it would have been nice to have a nod to Tim Horton himself somewhere for the non-Canadians who likely don't know the chain's backstory.
Or, maybe, a tribute to the restaurant's Canadian roots or hockey connections via the wall art or the menu.
If I'd visited this spot without having ever lived in Canada, I would've just thought it was another branded coffee chain serving below-average joe and likely never thought about it again.
And, when the coffee isn't great, and the donuts are average at best, you have to sing and shout about the best thing about Tim Hortons – it's Canadian-ness.
The reason millions of people – regardless of where they come from – love Tim Hortons is because it's a hallmark of Canada, Canadians and True North identity.
Without that? Well, it's just another coffee shop.
This story has been updated since it was originally published in January 2023.