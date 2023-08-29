Tim Hortons' 2023 Fall Menu Is Out & Canada Is Missing Out A One Delicious Maple Treat
They didn't skimp on pumpkin spice. 🎃
Tim Hortons has just announced their menu for the fall season, and it features new seasonal beverages as well as a donut that will have you dreaming of falling leaves and crisp air.
However, it seems that the United States is getting access to a very Canadian-looking treat while the Great White North will be missing out.
Per Tim Hortons, there are going to be three seasonal drinks coming to Canada this fall, all with a focus on pumpkin spice.
At Tim's you'll be able to indulge in a Pumpkin Spice Latte, whether hot or cold, just like you can over at the big American chain Starbucks.
Along with the latte, you can also get a new Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew as well as a Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp, which is back from last year. Heck, you could try all three and just completely overload on pumpkin spice.
Just when you thought things couldn't get more fall-focused, their new Dulce Apple Fritter Dream Donut is just like their classic apple fritter except this one is topped with a sweet dulce de leche to make everything ever more delightful.
So if you're interested in hitting up your local Tim's for some seasonal treats, you have a lot of options.
However, looking at the new fall menu for Tim Hortons in the United States, there is one very Canadian item that is missing from the Canuck menu: the Maple Cinnamon Sugar Iced Latte. The drink is made with maple syrup, brown sugar and cinnamon flavours mixed with milk and a whipped topping.
And while, yes, the USA does produce maple syrup, that's sort of Canada's thing! A maple-focused drink unavailable in Canada? This is nearly an international incident.
Over on the American side, they're getting their own selection of pumpkin spice beverages and other seasonal drinks, including Spiced Apple Cranberry and Fall Peach Refreshers.
This also marks the return of the Pumpkin Spice Muffin for fans on both sides of the border, although only the U.S. will get the Pumpkin Spice Donut.
What's on the Tim Hortons 2023 fall menu in Canada?
Tim Hortons will have the following items on its fall menu in Canada in 2023:
- Pumpkin Spice Latte, served hot or cold
- Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew (NEW)
- Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp
- Pumpkin Spice Muffin
- Dulce Apple Fritter Dream Donut (NEW)
So, if you want to venture across the border to see who has the better menu, be our guest.
Either way, the Canadian Tim Hortons menu is available today and will be in stores for the season.