Simu Liu Spotted A Tim Hortons In Thailand & Canada Needs These Tasty Menu Items ASAP
Donuts with bacon and breakfast cereal? 🤯
Leave it to a Cannuck to find a Tim Hortons location when travelling abroad! Canadian actor and star of Barbie, Simu Liu, posted a photo of a Tim Hortons location in Thailand to his Instagram story.
The star's caption on the photo was simply "WHAT" while also tagging the official Tim Hortons Instagram account. And if you take a look at what's available on the Thai Tim Hortons menu, you would probably also be saying "What!" too.
Taking a scroll through their menu online, you'll find a few classics like the iconic Tim Hortons coffee and some donuts found in Canada like the old-fashioned glazed or the maple dip. But, there are a bunch of other differences between the Canadian and Thai Tim Hortons that'll maybe have you booking a trip out to Southeast Asia.
Tim Hortons in Thailand.@simuliu | Instagram
On the sweet side, the Thai Tim Hortons menu has a few items that might make Canadians a bit envious. One donut that you're not going to see at your average Canadian Tim's is their Hazelnut Buttercream donut.
It's a chocolate donut covered in chocolate fondant which is then topped with a hazelnut buttercream, and while similar to Nutella products stocked in Canadian Tim Hortons, the multi-layered aspect is something Thailand is killing it in.
Another wacky and wild donut you can get over at Tim Hortons in Thailand is their Sugar Loop Donut, which is a white cake donut made with cereal, which looks like Fruit Loops, and strawberry and white fondant.
Or, you can get really wild and really Canadian with a Maple Bacon donut, which is a donut topped with maple fondant and, you guessed it, bacon.
Along with that, there are melt sandwiches that look like their melted cheese on the outside, which is much different than similar items you'll find from a Canadian location.
So while we have no confirmation that the movie star actually ordered anything from the Thai Tims, if he did, it would for sure be a whole lot of differences.
And that's not the only wild fast food item that Thailand has produced in the last few months. Just this summer they've announced a cheese burger that is made out of 20 pieces of cheese and a bun, as well as a burger that can have basically as many patties as you want on it.