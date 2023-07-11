Burger King Just Launched A 'Real' Cheeseburger With 20 Cheese Slices & Seriously WTF
No, it's not a joke. 🍔
This new and absolutely whack Burger King menu item brings a whole new meaning to a "cheeseburger." And that meaning is a very, very literal one.
Burger King Thailand launched a new Real Cheeseburger, which is as cheesy of a cheeseburger as you can get. As a matter of fact, there isn't even beef or anything else in this burger. It's literally just cheese...and a whole heck of a lot of it.
According to a Facebook post by the Thai branch of the famous burger chain, this sandwich has 20 slices of American cheese between two sesame buns.
And per the translated Facebook post, this sandwich is "for real," so by all accounts, it's not a prank, joke or hoax by Burger King.
If this piques your fancy, you can cruise on over to Thailand and try this sandwich for only 109 Thai Baht, which is roughly $4.15 CAD.
Not too shabby for a surefire vegetarian meal that will horrify every person with dairy intolerance in a five-kilometre radius.
Of course, such a ridiculously cheesy sandwich is already starting to get reactions online, from those bewildered by the idea to the lucky few who have actually tried it.
One person on Twitter claimed to have tried it and said, "I love cheese but I struggled eating even half of this 'burger.' Maybe I should grill the other half?"
Another person on Twitter, read using the translate function, said that the burger is "incomprehensible."
"Don't ask me why I bought it," said one person who posted a photo of the sandwich.
Another person took to Facebook to review it, saying that they got "one bite into it and I started wondering why I even bought this burger."
Not only that, but TikTok is full of people trying, and some even completely finishing, the new Real Cheese Burger.
@nutapiwich
Real Cheese Burger ขีสแน่นๆจุกๆ มีชีสทั้งหมด 20 แผ่น มาลองได้ที่ #BurgerKing #RealCheeseBurger #Cheese #Burger #ชีส #เรียลชีส
And if you're not in a position to cruise over to Thailand for just a sandwich, you could always go to your local Burger King and ask for those 20 extra slices of cheese on your burger.
With an extra slice costing $0.50, it would mean spending roughly $10 on just the cheese, so it's not the most economical decision, but it will get you what you want if you're a cheese hound.
Say cheese!