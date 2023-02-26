A Woman Called The RCMP Over A Burger King Lineup & You Can't Always 'Have It Your Way'
"We realize you aren’t you when you’re hangry..." — Manitoba RCMP
In case you were wondering, a long line at Burger King is not sufficient reason to call the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
On February 24, the official Twitter account for the RCMP in Manitoba needed to issue a reminder to the public about the appropriate use of emergency services.
"REMINDER: 911 is ONLY for emergencies," they tweeted. "Yesterday, #rcmpmb received a 911 call from a woman in Steinbach who was angry about the long drivethru line at the new Burger King."
"We realize you aren’t you when you’re hangry, but this is not a valid reason to dial 911."
Many on the social media platform had funny responses to the whole kerfuffle.
"Steinbach's been waiting for that Whopper," said the official Burger King Twitter account of the city about 60 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.
"Maybe she should have a Snickers bar," someone tweeted in response.
"To be fair @rcmpmb Burger King’s slogan is 'Have it your way.' And her way seems to be 'Get the hell outta my way,'" said another.
"She ordered an Angry Whopper didn’t she," one user suggested.
People also sounded off on the person for wasting the time and resources of the RCMP when they could have much more emergent situations to deal with. In fact, quite a few suggested the person should get fined.
"That should be a public mischief charge," wrote one user. "Play stupid games…win stupid prizes."
The RCMP has not commented on whether the individual will face any punishment, but hopefully they've learned their lesson and just take a deep breath next time they're in a long lineup!
