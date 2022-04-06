Burger King's Whoppers Aren't Whopping Enough According To A False Advertising Lawsuit
A bacon and cheese whopper. Right: Whopper advertisement.
Deutschlandreform | Dreamstime, @burgerking | Instagram
Burger King might be in a bit of a pickle over its signature Whopper burger, after customers filed a class action lawsuit against the chain for alleged false advertising in the U.S.
The lawsuit filed in Florida last week alleges that real-life Whoppers are "wimpy" compared to the food-porn versions shown in Burger King's advertising. The customers behind the suit want BK to stop "exaggerating" the size of its burgers.
They also want some financial payback for themselves and other potential victims, according to the class action.
Burger King Tempts People to Buy Overpriced Products, Lawsuit Alleges. The plaintiffs are represented by Anthony J. Russo, Jr. of The Russo Firm and James C. Kelly of The Law Office of James C. Kelly.\n\nClick here to read more\nhttps://bit.ly/3wQMKEQ\u00a0 \n\n#therussofirm #triallawyerspic.twitter.com/DXMz8UgVvV— The Russo Firm (@The Russo Firm) 1648679416
"Burger King exaggerates the size of its burgers in marketing images," stated court documents obtained by Global News.
The suit claims that since 2017, Burger King has made the Whopper look 35% larger in promotional materials than it does in real life.
Unfortunately for the fast food giant, it doesn't stop there.
The lawsuit also alleges that nearly all of BK's menu items appear oversized in advertisements.
"Burger King’s advertisements for its burger and menu items are unfair and financially damaging consumers as they are receiving food that is much lower in value than what was promised," states the lawsuit.
The class action suit aims to represent anybody in the United States who feels they've been wronged by Burger King for the same reasons.
Twitter users for years have been tweeting photos of Burger King's advertisements and what they've actually gotten from their local BK.
@BurgerKing Expectations vs reality is real at Burger King. Not really the breakfast of champions is it?pic.twitter.com/kCnq2umx3a— Nicholas Jones (@Nicholas Jones) 1625235503
The "expectation vs. reality" tweets definitely leave something to be desired.
Gotta love how it looks in reality versus how Burger King's marketing team depicts it.pic.twitter.com/mY0QX3GDFJ— Brian Dear (@Brian Dear) 1565198929
And even this sandwich seems a little off the mark.
Expectation versus reality. @BurgerKingpic.twitter.com/CiQdrCtoLz— \ud835\udc0c\ud835\udc1e\ud835\udc27\ud835\udc1d\ud835\udc22 \ud835\udc02\ud835\udc1a\ud835\udc26\ud835\udc1a\ud835\udc1c\ud835\udc21\ud835\udc28 (@\ud835\udc0c\ud835\udc1e\ud835\udc27\ud835\udc1d\ud835\udc22 \ud835\udc02\ud835\udc1a\ud835\udc26\ud835\udc1a\ud835\udc1c\ud835\udc21\ud835\udc28) 1526566707
Burger King has not publicly responded to the lawsuit, and it told CBS MoneyWatch that "Burger King does not comment on pending or potential litigations."
It's not the first time this issue has come up for Burger King. The U.K.'s advertising watchdog banned a BK commercial in 2010 for depicting burgers that were "considerably less" in person than in the ad, BBC News reports.
It's unclear when the new BK burger battle will be resolved in court.