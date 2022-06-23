A Burger King Employee Showed Off His 27-Year Anniversary Gift & The Internet Was Horrified
Twenty-seven years of service is kind of a big deal no matter where you work — but a Burger King employee's anniversary gift is going viral right now for all the wrong reasons.
Kevin Ford, 54, a cook and cashier at the Burger King in the Las Vegas airport, recently showed off his 27-year work anniversary gifts in a video, and the clip has absolutely blown up among angry Reddit users.
The video shows Ford standing in the kitchen at work and going through his 27-year goodie bag. The bag includes a Starbucks tumbler, Lifesavers candies, mini Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, some pens and a movie ticket.
And that's it.
The video also says that Ford never missed a day of work.
Internet users were outraged by the gifts, and they grilled Burger King for it online.
"That Burger King employee who got a bag of candy and a Starbucks cup for his 27 NEVER MISSED A DAY OFF WORK years of service goes to show that these major companies do not care," tweeted @smiletinaa_.
"What about y’all employee who worked for 27 years..and got candy and a pen," tweeted @lovingmykira at Burger King.
Ford recently spoke to TMZ about the video and described Burger King's hiring company, HMS Host, as a "great" organization.
He also admitted that the gifts left him feeling a bit let down.
"I'm thankful for anything I get. I'm not that type of person, believe me, I've been through a lot," Ford told TMZ. "It was just stuff that they had laying around, that they put together, but I was happy for that."
A spokesperson for Burger King told TMZ that the gift was a "peer-to-peer reward in recognition of a short-term positive performance/experience."
Burger King also explained that the franchise owner has a "robust employee recognition program, which includes the recognition of tenure milestones and monetary awards."
"The Burger King brand and its many franchisees nationwide are committed to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of the thousands of people serving across a wide range of roles — all dedicated to providing our Guests a world-class experience," the spokesperson added.
One outraged internet user decided to step up and try to give Ford a better gift through crowdfunding.
Sierra Nicole raised $2,000 in donations from her followers to give to Ford as a gift. She later posted a video of their moving conversation on TikTok.
He’s also getting all of my business courses 🙌🏾 Kevin has such a good heart. This made my whole day
Ford's daughter also launched a GoFundMe account to raise funds so he could travel to visit his family in Texas.
The account has raised $19,432 at the time this article was written.
A trip and $2,000 certainly beats a bag of candy!