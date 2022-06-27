NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

David Spade Surprised A 27-Year Burger King Employee With A Big Gift & It Beats A Goodie Bag

Way better than a pack of Lifesavers!

David Spade. Right: Kevin Ford.

Former Saturday Night Live comedian David Spade was just as shocked as everyone else to see a Burger King employee's viral 27-year anniversary gift, so he stepped up big-time to sweeten the pot.

The actor joined many others in helping to raise more than $160,000 for Kevin Ford on GoFundMe, after Ford received a sad bag of candies for working 27 years at BK earlier this month.

Ford's daughter launched the GoFundMe last week, after video of her dad showing off his 27-year anniversary present went viral. That present included a Lifesavers, a bag of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, some pens and a single movie ticket.

The GoFundMe page shows that Spade donated a whopping $5,000 of his own money to Ford's cause, joining several other four-figure donors.

Spade also reached out to Ford via Instagram to personally congratulate him for his career milestone, according to a screenshot obtained by TMZ.

"Keep up the good work. 27 years," Spade, 57, said. Ford's reply was also priceless.

"HOLY SH*T Dude!!! Cannot Believe This!!!" he wrote. "THANK YOU SO MUCH!!! For Even Watching the Video! I Love You My Brother!!! Much Love and God Bless. ... I think [I] might be able to take a day off."

The Burger King staffer previously spoke to TMZ about his weak-sauce gift, saying that he felt "thankful" but that it seemed to be "stuff that they had laying around, that they put together."

Burger King told PEOPLE that it was a "reward in recognition of a short-term positive performance/experience," and that they are "committed to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of the thousands of people serving across a wide range of roles."

Ford's daughter has since posted an update thanking everyone for their best wishes and cash.

"Y'all shattered the original goal so I increased it!" she wrote.

"Thank you! Thank you!"

