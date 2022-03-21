McDonald's Is Bringing Back Its Limited Edition Szechuan Sauce & Here's How You Can Get It
They've only brought it out three times in the past 24 years! 😵
Calling all Mulan and Rick and Morty fans. McDonald's U.S.A. announced early Monday morning that they will be bringing back their coveted Szechuan sauce at the end of this month and it's great news for anybody hoping to add a splash of something new to their nuggets.
If you're feeling lucky, all you have to do is use the McDonald's app to order a pack of chicken nuggets and select the Szechuan dipping sauce.
Alternatively, you can purchase up to five sauces a la carte, without a meal with them.
Whatever floats your boat, eh?
For those who haven't been able to try the sauce in the past, its flavour is unlike anything the fast-food giant currently offers.
"McDonald’s iconic Szechuan Sauce has a savoury and slightly sweet taste profile with hints of soy, garlic, ginger and mild vinegar notes to round out your dipping sauce experience," reads a press release from the company.
The Szechuan sauce has only been available three times in the past.
In 1998, McDonald's and Disney teamed up to use it to help promote the animated version of the movie Mulan.
The sauce went away and didn't come back until 2017, when it was brought back thanks to the cult following it gained from the popular show, Rick and Morty. The company relaunched the sought-after condiment for just a single day, but a riot of around 300 people occurred in Los Angeles, requiring police assistance.
In 2018, McDonald's brought back the sauce for a third time, taking into account that more people wanted to try it. As many as 20 million packets were shipped out across the United States.
And now it's back once again, but only for a limited time. If you've been craving that sweet, spicy Szechuan sauce since '98, make sure you head to your local McDonald's on March 31 and make a mobile order before supplies run out.