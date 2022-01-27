Trending Tags

Here's How You Can Get The Official McDonald's Menu Hacks At Locations In Canada

A little DIY can make it happen! 🍔

You might have seen McDonald's menu hacks on TikTok but now they're going to be officially available in the U.S. and there's a way to get them in Canada.

At locations in the U.S., people can get menu hacks for a limited time starting on January 31 by ordering a "Surf + Turf," "Crunchy Double," "Hash Brown McMuffin" and "Land, Air & Sea."

McDonald's Canada told Narcity that the Menu Hacks are in the U.S. only and there are no current plans to bring it north of the border.

However, there is a way that Canadians can get the official menu hacks at locations across this country with a little DIY.

McDonald's Canada said people can always order the individual menu items at any restaurant in Canada and then assemble the hacks themselves.

If you want to get the "Surf + Turf," order the Double Cheeseburger and the Filet-O-Fish then put the Filet-O-Fish into the burger.

For the "Crunchy Double," you need to get the Double Cheeseburger and add Chicken McNuggets with BBQ sauce to it.

As you might expect, the "Hash Brown McMuffin" is Hash Browns inside of a Sausage McMuffin with Egg. But you can always sub in any McMuffin you like.

To make "Land, Air & Sea," you have to order a Big Mac, a McChicken and a Filet-O-Fish then put the last two into the Big Mac.

If you head to a drive-thru to get the menu hacks, you'll be going to the second most popular fast-food drive-thru in the country.

A recent study revealed that there are an average of 14,800 searches for "McDonald's drive-thru" every month in Canada!

