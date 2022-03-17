Russia's Plan To Replace McDonald's Is A Bad Photoshop Job & It's Getting Grilled Online
The internet is not lovin' it.
The Russian government is seemingly about to a pull a Hamburglar move on McDonald's, after the company shut a bunch of its stores in Russia to support Ukraine.
A new trademark filing shows that Russia is considering a McDonald's-style brand called Uncle Vanya's, and the proposed logo is literally just the golden arches flipped sideways with a line. It's apparently the letter "V" in the Cyrillic alphabet.
McDonald's announced earlier this month that it would be shutting down all 800-plus stores in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
But Russian President Vladimir Putin backed a plan on Thursday to seize most of the foreign-owned businesses that have closed, and to re-open them under state control.
Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma and a former adviser to Putin, has also backed the plan ahead of a major discussion about it on Friday. And he was particularly hung up on the idea of taking over McDonald's.
"They announced they are closing. Well, okay, close. But tomorrow in those locations we should have not McDonald's, but Uncle Vanya’s," said Volodin, as per Washington Post. "Jobs must be preserved and prices reduced."
McDonald's did say last week that it would continue paying its Russian workers' salaries.
As it happens, the proposed Uncle Vanya's logo ended up on Twitter and it blew up, because they really could've done a better job with the Photoshop.
They literally just slapped the McDonald's logo onto a yellow rectangle, they have to be trolling, right ?pic.twitter.com/TS7NIVYGTw— GeoPolEnjoyer_420 (@GeoPolEnjoyer_420) 1647451129
You can clearly see the yellows are slightly off and the box doesn't even align with the "M".
"The Russian population will never buy this," one user wrote in response to the logo. "Every one knows, once you've had Mac, you can't go back."
The Russian government has not seized the stores yet, but it seems like that could happen as early as Friday Friday.
McDonald's hasn't released a statement about the proposal at this point, but we're guessing they're not big fans of Uncle Vanya's.