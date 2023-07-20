Arby's Canada Added Its First-Ever Burger To The Menu & It's Not What You'd Expect
Better late than never! 🍔
Arby's is a fast food restaurant famous for its cold-cut sandwiches, but they've incorporated a burger on their menu for the first time ever.
And it's a really surprising burger at that.
Available in stores in Canada as of July 17, the new sandwich is called "Bacon Ranch Wagyu Blend Burger," and it's quite a debut into the world of fast food burgers coming from a chain that has been around for a while.
The burger has a wagyu beef patty, slices of bacon, peppercorn ranch sauce, lettuce, pickles and red onions.
But this isn't the sandwich's international debut. It actually had a run-down in the United States last year.
However, according to a report by Restaurant Business, the patty is being prepared in an unusual way — through the power of sous vide, which is the act of cooking something at a lower temperature in water for a longer time and deep frying.
Why sous vide? Well, that's because Arby's locations don't have the typical grills you see in other fast-food restaurants.
So, the burger patties are shipped to the locations already cooked up and tossed into the fryer for two minutes to warm them up and give them a nice bit of crispiness.
A benefit of getting this burger after the U.S. is being able to see the early reviews of it down south. A review by The Washington Post called it a "beautiful beefy blunder."
"I liked its flavour, there was something off-putting about the texture of the Arby's patty. It felt a little gummy," wrote the reviewer.
But that's just one person's opinion! People on social media are saying it's "a generational talent. I'm talking Lebron or Shaq" or another, giving it an "A f*cking plus."
So, this means your only option is to try it yourself to see if it's any good! With prices varying on location, it's only available for a limited time, so get it while you can.