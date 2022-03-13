McDonald's Is Closing Across Russia & Locals Are Now Apparently Selling Old Big Macs For $45
A McDonald's paper bag is selling for hundreds of dollars!
What would you pay to get one last Big Mac? After McDonald's announced it would be closing hundreds of restaurants across Russia, locals are apparently selling classic menu items online for a hefty, hefty price.
This month, the fast-food giant announced it would be temporarily shutting down all of its locations in Russia in response to the country's recent invasion of Ukraine.
As many as 850 different restaurants are expected to be impacted, with the company saying it wants to "do the right thing" in the face of "needless human suffering."
Now, as McDonald's stores all over Russia have begun closing their doors, people in the country are reportedly attempting to sell menu items online for wildly inflated prices.
According to Insider, popular goodies like Big Macs and McMuffins have started popping up on Avito, a Russian classified ads website.
One Moscow-based seller advertised a Big Mac for the equivalent of around CA$45, while a McDonald's breakfast meal was listed for the equivalent of about CA$33.
Sellers are even offering items like packaging, cups and more. One person listed a McDonald's glass for the equivalent of CA$133, while a paper bag (with no confirmation of the contents) was offered for CA$664.
One post, translated into English by Insider, said the items were for "those who want to enjoy the last taste of a bygone era."
It continued, "Since McDonald's leaves on the 16th (plus many outlets are already closed), I'm selling Big Macs to sample for a long time the legendary taste of this representative of Fast Food."
McDonald's is one of a growing number of companies that are moving to introduce penalties on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine since February 24.
The fast-food company announced the decision via a press release that was first sent to McDonald's employees and franchisees. It said that it will continue to pay the salaries of local workers despite the closures.
"We join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace," it said.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.