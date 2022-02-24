Sections

Russia Launched A Military Attack On Ukraine Overnight & Here's How Canada Responded

JustinTrudeau | Twitter, KremlinRussia_E | Twitter

Canada has responded after Russian troops launched a "wide-ranging" attack on Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, with President Vladimir Putin warning that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

CBC News reports that Russian military vehicles have started moving into Ukraine and significant explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv, Kharkiv in the east and Odesa in the west.

The Russian military has also reportedly claimed to have entirely taken out Ukraine's air defences and the Ukrainian air space has been declared an active conflict zone by European officials.

According to The New York Times, more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and more are wounded following fighting on Thursday morning.

In response, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau issued a statement that read, "Canada condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia's egregious attack on Ukraine."

Describing the actions as "unprovoked," Trudeau called the situation overnight "a clear further violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"Canada calls on Russia to immediately cease all hostile and provocative actions against Ukraine and withdraw all military and proxy forces from the country," the statement added.

The Canadian PM confirmed that Russia's actions "will be met with severe consequences" and said he will meet with G7 partners and other allies on Thursday morning to "collectively respond to these reckless and dangerous acts, including by imposing significant sanctions in addition to those already announced."

"We continue to stand with Ukraine, its people, and the Ukrainian Canadian community here in Canada. Russia's brazen acts will not go unpunished."

Transport Canada responded to the "increased risk in Eastern Ukraine" by updating its NOTAM to prohibit Canadian pilots and air operators from entering certain parts of Ukraine's airspace.

A travel advisory urging Canadians to avoid all travel to Ukraine "due to armed conflict with Russia" was updated overnight. Travellers who are already in the country are urged to "shelter in place unless it is safe for you to leave the country."

As Russian troops launched military action, Putin issued a warning to other countries.

"I have a few words for those who could feel tempted to interfere with ongoing developments. Whoever tries to impede us, let alone create threats for our country and its people, must know that the Russian response will be immediate and lead to the consequences you have never seen in history," he said, per CBC News.

Canada's Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair shared a message late on Wednesday saying, "Canada condemns this act of Russian aggression and supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Former PM Stephen Harper tweeted that he is praying "for the freedom loving people of Ukraine, for their right to choose their own future, for their right to live in peace."

American President Joe Biden wrote, "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."

