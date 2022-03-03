Officials Say It's An 'Individual Decision' If Canadians Want To Join The Fight In Ukraine
“We are all very supportive of any form of support to Ukrainians right now.”
Government officials in Canada have announced that it's up to individual Canadians to decide whether they want to go to Ukraine to join the fight against Russian troops.
Speaking from Parliament Hill on March 1, Canada's Minister of National Defence Anita Anand told reporters that Canadians who wish to join Ukrainians can make their own choice.
"In terms of the Canadians who might want to fight, I truly understand that decision process, especially those who have Ukrainian roots," she said, in response to a question.
"I will say that is an individual decision that Canadians are making for themselves and our job as a government is to provide information about the severity of the situation on the ground in Ukraine."
Acknowledging the crisis as "absolutely horrifying," Anand said that, "My job as minister is to ensure that we are coordinating as government in terms of the aid that we are putting forward."
She described the military aid package as "extensive" and said Canadian officials "will continue examining what else we can do in the area of military."
Other countries, including the U.K. and Australia, have warned their citizens against heading to Europe to fight because of legal and security complications, but Ottawa is taking a more hands-off approach.
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly shared a similar message with those who want to fight a few days earlier, saying it's up to individuals to decide whether they want to join Ukraine's new foreign legion.
Speaking after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an “international legion” of volunteers to help defend Ukraine, Joly warned travelling to Ukraine right now is risky.
“We understand that people of Ukrainian descent want to support their fellow Ukrainians and also that there is a desire to defend the motherland and in that sense it is their own individual decision,” she said, per the Globe and Mail.
“Let me be clear: we are all very supportive of any form of support to Ukrainians right now,” she added.
For now, the defence minister says that Canadian soldiers will not be deployed to fight Russia.
“To those asking whether Canada will send troops to fight in Ukraine, a combat mission is not on the table at this time,” Anand said.
“Nor is it on the table for our allies, including the United States.”
There are reportedly plans to deploy several hundred CAF personnel to Europe as part of a NATO reassurance campaign though, as a move to demonstrate preparedness to defend the countries bordering Russia.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.