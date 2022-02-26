Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Says Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine 'Is Unlikely To End Quickly'

It was also revealed that NATO hasn't yet requested that Canada deploy its forces.

Trending Staff Writer
Justin Trudeau during a press conference on February 24. Left: Parliament Hill with the Ukrainian flag.
@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come out and revealed that it's "unlikely" the situation will "end quickly."

On February 25, Trudeau gave an update about Canada's response to the situation in Ukraine which includes new sanctions against Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The PM also said that his government will "continue to work closely with our allies on potential next steps, on things to do in the days and weeks to come."

"We recognize that this is unlikely to end quickly. We will need to be firm and resolved over possibly the long haul," Trudeau said.

Previously, National Defence Minister Anita Anand had said that the Canadian Armed Forces are "ready to assist" with government efforts in the region and 3,400 military personnel have been placed on standby to deploy to the NATO Response Force if needed.

"In terms of these 3,400, that was part of the menu of items that Canada pledged to NATO along with ships and aircraft and other items," she noted on February 25.

Anand also revealed that NATO hasn't yet requested that Canada deploy the forces that have been pledged to the alliance.

"We, as I said, are on high readiness alert in case that call comes from NATO," she said.

Trudeau had said before that Canada "will respond forcefully to make sure that Russia fails, that Russia does not benefit from having invaded Ukraine" when he was asked if Canada is prepared to fight.

The PM also called Russia's invasion "the greatest threat to European stability since World War II."

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

russia ukraine war

Russia Says Chernobyl Is Fine After Radiation Spiked During A Fierce Battle In Ukraine

Russia's keeping an eye on things now 👀

The Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine.

Masinto | Dreamstime

Russia's running Chernobyl now and everything is fine.

That was the message the Russian government shared after seizing control of the nuclear disaster site Thursday, amid a massive invasion of Ukraine.

Keep ReadingShow less
russia ukraine war

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Says He's Russia's 'No. 1 Target' In The Attack On Kyiv

"They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President of Ukraine

As Russian troops pushed into Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on Friday morning, Ukraine's president said that he is Russia's top target.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he's Russia's "number one target" in a video address early Friday, as translated by The Washington Post. He also said that his family is the No. 2 target on Russia's list.

Keep ReadingShow less
steven del duca

Ontario Liberal Party Leader Calls On The LCBO To Remove All Russian Vodka From Shelves

"Banning the sale of these products will prevent any further money from going to Russia."

Ontario Liberal Party leader Steven Del Duca making a speech, RIGHT: LCBO store in Barrhaven, Ottawa

@stevendelduca | Instagram, Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca is calling on the LCBO to ban the sales of Russian vodka following the attack on Ukraine.

In a press release on Friday, Del Duca revealed he had written a letter to LCBO President and CEO George Soleas asking for immediate action.

Keep ReadingShow less
russia ukraine war

Here's Why Russia Is Really Invading Ukraine & Why It Hasn't Triggered A World War

It has a lot to do with NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

@KremlinRussia_E | Twitter

After weeks of hinting at possibly invading Ukraine and building up troops at the border, Russia has finally made its move.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine by air, sea and land on Thursday, prompting world leaders to call him out and condemn him, especially after he tried to claim that he was doing it to defend Russia.

Keep ReadingShow less