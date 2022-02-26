Justin Trudeau Says Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine 'Is Unlikely To End Quickly'
It was also revealed that NATO hasn't yet requested that Canada deploy its forces.
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come out and revealed that it's "unlikely" the situation will "end quickly."
On February 25, Trudeau gave an update about Canada's response to the situation in Ukraine which includes new sanctions against Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The PM also said that his government will "continue to work closely with our allies on potential next steps, on things to do in the days and weeks to come."
Update: Canada will impose severe sanctions on President Putin, his Chief of Staff, and his Foreign Minister \u2013 the men who bear the greatest responsibility for the death and destruction occurring in Ukraine.— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1645833847
"We recognize that this is unlikely to end quickly. We will need to be firm and resolved over possibly the long haul," Trudeau said.
Previously, National Defence Minister Anita Anand had said that the Canadian Armed Forces are "ready to assist" with government efforts in the region and 3,400 military personnel have been placed on standby to deploy to the NATO Response Force if needed.
"In terms of these 3,400, that was part of the menu of items that Canada pledged to NATO along with ships and aircraft and other items," she noted on February 25.
Anand also revealed that NATO hasn't yet requested that Canada deploy the forces that have been pledged to the alliance.
"We, as I said, are on high readiness alert in case that call comes from NATO," she said.
Trudeau had said before that Canada "will respond forcefully to make sure that Russia fails, that Russia does not benefit from having invaded Ukraine" when he was asked if Canada is prepared to fight.
The PM also called Russia's invasion "the greatest threat to European stability since World War II."