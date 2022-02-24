Trudeau Says Russia's Attack On Ukraine Is The 'Greatest Threat To European Stability Since WW II'
"This morning, Ukrainians woke up to the brutal, terrifying reality of war."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken out in-person for the first time since Russia launched an "unprovoked" attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, February 24.
In a press conference later on the same day, he told reporters, "This morning, Ukrainians woke up to the brutal, terrifying reality of war."
The Canadian president accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of launching a "horrific, unprovoked" attack on Ukraine, which he says included missile strikes in the capital city of Kyiv.
"He has needlessly put the lives of innocent people at risk, violated Russia's international treaties and launched the greatest threat to European stability since World War II."
A little later, Trudeau took aim at the Russian president once again, calling out his "brazen disregard for international law, democracy and human life are a massive threat to security and peace around the world."
Russia\u2019s attacks on Ukraine are unwarranted, unprovoked, and unacceptable \u2013 and they will be met with severe consequences. For more on Canada\u2019s response, tune in to my update with @CAFreeland, @AnitaAnandMP, and @MelanieJoly: https://bit.ly/3p9GdQX— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1645725979
The message comes less than 24 hours after Russia's military vehicles began moving into Ukraine and significant explosions were heard in Kyiv, the capital, and near Kharkiv in the east and Odesa in the west.
CBC News reports that the Russian military claimed to have taken out Ukraine's air defences, while Ukrainians fled and European authorities declared an active conflict zone in nearby air spaces.
Trudeau confirmed that as of Thursday afternoon, he had communicated with G7 partners, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as NATO and other allies.
"Together, we have made clear that aggression and violation of international law will not go unpunished," he said, announcing a number of "severe" sanctions on Russia.
It was a message backed up by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, who said, "Today we woke up to a changed world."
Like Trudeau, she called out President Putin specifically.
"Today he cements his place in the ranks of the reviled European dictators who caused such Carnage in the 20th century. The response by Canada and our allies will be swift and it will bite."
"This barbaric attack cannot and will not be allowed to succeed."
