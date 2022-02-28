Canada Is Sending Anti-Tank Weapons & Ammunition For Ukraine To Use Against Russia
The government is working to deliver it as quickly as possible.
Federal leaders announced that Canada will be sending "even more lethal aid" to support the Ukrainian defence against the Russian military's invasion.
In a press conference on Monday, February 28, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about what further steps are being taken.
"Today we are announcing that we will be supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition," Trudeau said. "Of course, this is in addition to our three previous shipments of lethal and non-lethal equipment."
Canada's Minister of National Defence Anita Anand said the delivery of the previously announced non-lethal aid, which ranges from body armour to gas masks, will be led by up to 50 Canadian Armed Forces personnel.
"And we'll be sending 100 Carl-Gustaf anti-tank weapon systems and 2000 rockets which we will be working to deliver as quickly as possible in the coming days," Anand said, which are from the CAF reserve.
She noted that Canada has been there for Ukraine's military and its people "since day one."
"Over the past few years, our Canadian Armed Forces have trained over 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers to help them prepare for the very type of attack that they are facing today," the minister said.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland also had strong words of condemnation for the Russian president.
"While brave Ukrainian civilians gamely learn how to make Molotov cocktails to defend their homes, one of the world's most brutal war machines is bombarding them not content to terrorize his own people," she said.
"President Vladimir Putin is seeking to impose his tyranny on his democratic freedom-loving neighbours."
She said Putin and his "hangers-on" have forfeited the right to "partake in the global prosperity which we, the world's democracies, have built together."
Also on February 28, Trudeau announced that Canadian financial institutions are now banned from doing transactions with the Russian Central Bank in an effort to restrict Putin's ability to "finance his war of choice."
