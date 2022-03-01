8 Ways You Can Support & Donate To Ukraine Directly From Ottawa
Donate through local shops or buy flag cookies.🇺🇦
In unison with much of the world, many Ottawa businesses are showing their support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country. In addition to sharing resources and voicing our support, there are more ways to help.
We may feel helpless and dishearted with what is taking place overseas, but there are many ways as Canadians, and specifically in Ottawa that we can send support to the country of Ukraine. While some Ottawa shops are setting up donation boxes and sending some sales proceeds to Ukrainian charities, there are ways for us to donate directly from home and stay informed as well as Ukrainian-Canadian businesses we can visit.
Donate through a European bakery
Address: 300 Richmond Rd. & 5 Byward Market Square, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This European bakery in Ottawa is showing its support for Ukraine, and accepting donations at both locations. You can pick up some traditional treats and hot meals while donating anything you can.
Learn how to make Borscht
Price: By donation
When: Tuesday, March 8 at 4 p.m.
Address: Virtually via Zoom
Details: By donating any amount you can to one of seven listed charities in support of Ukraine, and emailing the donation proof to Zero Waste Chef, you will gain access to a virtual cooking workshop. You'll learn to make Borscht, a hearty soup and a traditional Ukrainian meal. The class will take about an hour and provide you will a tasty dinner.
Treat yourself to a sugar cookie
Address: 1134 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Details: As a Ukrainian Canadian-owned business, they stand with Ukraine and are accepting donations in support. Life of Pie is selling Ukrainian flag sugar cookies with all proceeds being donated to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal through the Canadian Red Cross. They are also matching donations up to $2000.
Buy a cute babushkat sticker
Price: $4 each
When: Now while stock lasts
Address: 1243 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Details: This Ottawa store is selling adorable babushkat stickers, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal through the Canadian Red Cross. They have been designed by a local artist and will be available while supplies last.
Support Ukrainian owned businesses
Price: $7+
Address: 1129 Baxter Rd., Ottawa, ON
Details: Many Ukrainian-owned businesses in Canada have family and friends fighting for their lives overseas and could use some extra love during this time. One such business is Ottawa Perogies, which sells homemade perogies as well as other traditional meals and baked goods, including cabbage rolls and Easter bread.
Send donations from home
Details: The Government of Canada has matched $10 million in donations through the Canadian Red Cross to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. The Red Cross is still accepting donations for Ukraine, as are a number of other organizations including the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, Doctors Without Borders and The Voices of Children Foundation, to name a few. You can follow news through the independent, English media outlet called The Kyiv Independent.
Support Ottawa business fundraisers
When: March 1 - 5
Address: Online
Why You Need To Go: The Ottawa Indigenous-owned jewelry brand Second Aura is hosting a Ukraine Relief Fundraiser. From March first to fifth, 15% of all proceeds will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross fund; Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.
Shop at stores that are donating proceeds
When: Through the month of March
Address: 31 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Ottawa boutique is no stranger to sending proceeds to charitable causes and supporting the Ottawa community, and now through the month of March, will be donating 10% of sales to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal through the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. You are also able to add a donation to your purchase.