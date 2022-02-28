Protests Are Happening In Support Of Ukraine All Over Canada & The Photos Are So Moving
Vancouver, Toronto, Halifax and many more cities saw rallies!
Protests in support of Ukraine took place across Canada this weekend after the eastern European nation was invaded by Russia last week.
On February 24, Russian forces launched a "full scale invasion" of Ukraine after many months of tension between the two nations and NATO powers like the U.K., U.S., and Canada.
Since the invasion began, protests in support of Ukraine broke out in major cities across Canada from Victoria, B.C. to Charlottetown, P.E.I..
Live Coverage Of The #StandWithUkraine Rally In Torontowww.youtube.com
According to CBC, photos of these protests happening across Canada show people holding Ukrainian flags and wearing clothing in the nation's two official colours, blue and yellow. Hundreds of signs that have sayings like "Stand With Ukraine," "Stop Putin," or "Stop War," on them can be seen in these pictures, along with, in some cases, thousands of supporters.
We stand united. We stand with Ukraine.\u00a0\n\nNous sommes unis. Nous sommes debout aux c\u00f4t\u00e9s de l'Ukraine.\n\nSlava Ukraini!\u00a0\u0421\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0456\u043d\u0456!pic.twitter.com/z1POtc5bhG— Chrystia Freeland (@Chrystia Freeland) 1645997984
Toronto saw a massive groundswell of support with, according to CBC News, thousands showing up to the March. Those who attended the rally include Toronto Mayor John Tory and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
At large rally today in downtown Toronto in support of Ukraine and against Russian invasion. #STANDWITHUKRAINEpic.twitter.com/jJvm8m3lUB— James Rutka (@James Rutka) 1645997210
On the west coast, rallies took place in both Vancouver and Victoria this weekend.
Incredible turnout at the BC Legislature today for the people of the Ukraine. Loud, proud and peaceful people of all backgrounds and origins. Putin assumed the world would not care about his blatant, aggressive imperialism.pic.twitter.com/wmvMwRuKmg— Nathan Cullen (@Nathan Cullen) 1645994617
People took to the streets to show their support for Ukraine.
Saskatoon also saw Ukraine rallies, with people braving the Saskatchewan cold draped in Ukrainian flags.
Thank you to everyone in Saskatoon who is working to support Ukraine. The invasion by Russia is inspiring a world-wide outcry, including in our city. Huge turnout at City Hall this afternoon. \n\n Ukraine. #yxe #UkraineUnderAttack #StandWithUkrianepic.twitter.com/tOaC37X5dZ— Cynthia Block (@Cynthia Block) 1645998808
Similar demonstrations also took place in Atlantic Canada, with Halifax, Charlottetown and Fredericton.
Powerful display of solidarity in #Halifax today as we stood shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends. Yesterday, Canada introduced new sanctions including on Putin himself. We will continue to support Ukraine\u2019s defence against this unprovoked and unjustified invasion.pic.twitter.com/H6g44U1pyi— Andy Fillmore, MP (@Andy Fillmore, MP) 1645918869
In response to the invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that "Canada’s support for Ukraine – and its sovereignty and territorial integrity – remains steadfast."
"We’ll continue to be there for the people of Ukraine," added Trudeau.
Trudeau has also said that the federal government is sending military equipment to the nation including body armour, night vision goggles and other supplies.