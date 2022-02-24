A Flight To Toronto This Morning Made A Quick Turn To Steer Clear From Ukrainian Airspace
The flight landed safely at Pearson Airport.
One flight heading towards Toronto had to make a quick detour to get out of Ukrainian airspace on Thursday morning.
According to Flightradar24, an air traffic tracker that looks at flight paths in real-time, the Dreamliner plane "exited Ukraine airspace shortly after entering en route from Tel Aviv to Toronto."
This particular El Al Israel Airlines flight usually goes through the far western region of Ukraine, but, instead, swerved around the area to go through Romania and Hungary instead.
#LY29 exited Ukraine airspace shortly after entering en route from Tel Aviv to Toronto. https://www.flightradar24.com/ELY029/2aeb6eae\u00a0\n\nThe flight often passes through the far western portion of Ukraine. #LY5 also routing around Ukraine.pic.twitter.com/QYLuNPe16m— Flightradar24 (@Flightradar24) 1645667797
The flight still landed, but based on Toronto Pearson's arrivals site, it touched down almost 45 minutes after its expected arrival time.
Passengers on board the flight told CityNews Toronto that they weren't aware of the detour.
"They didn’t say anything on the plane, they just took a different route,” one passenger told the outlet. “When I came off and looked at the news I knew what had happened.”
Last night, on February 24, Russia launched a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine, where President Vladimir Putin ordered 190,000 troops to cross the Ukrainian border.
Explosions have already been reported throughout the region including in the country's capital of Kyiv, the Associated Press reports.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already condemned the attack in the "strongest possible terms", and said that these "unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."
"In the face of these attacks on Ukraine, Canada will take additional action to stop Russia’s unwarranted aggression. We continue to stand with Ukraine, its people, and the Ukrainian Canadian community here in Canada. Russia’s brazen acts will not go unpunished," Trudeau said.
Narcity reached out to the Greater Toronto Airports Authority for additional comments about the flight but did not immediately hear back before this article was published.
