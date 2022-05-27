A Russian Plane Has Been Parked At Pearson Airport For Months & Its Bill Is Over $94K
That's before tax, too.😬
One plane is racking up quite the serious parking bill with Toronto Pearson Airport.
The Antonov AN-124, a cargo plane owned by Russian airline Volga-Dnepr, has been grounded at Toronto's airport since February 27, which is when the Canadian government banned all Russian aircraft to come through the country's airspace. This call was made shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Since the plane has been grounded almost 90 days ago, the owner has been getting charged 74 cents per minute to keep it parked at Pearson Airport, according to the Greater Toronto Airports Authority's aeronautical fees.
"To save you doing the math, the cost works out to $1,065.60 for each 24-hour period," a spokesperson from the GTAA, Tori Gass, told Narcity via email.
It has been exactly 89 days since the plane was grounded, which means that its parking bill is currently at a grand total of $94,848.40. Ouch. And, that's also before all applicable taxes are weighed in, so the fees are likely over $100,000 by this point.
Gass couldn't provide any more additional details regarding how much exactly the owner owes at this point as they don't publicly disclose the terms of the GTAA's commercial dealings.
Per CTV News Toronto, the cargo plane touched down in Canada from China through Anchorage and Russia, and it was set to jet off shortly after it landed in Toronto before its flight got indefinitely cancelled.
Transport Canada told the publication that the feds have no plans to let the plane leave or to make any revisions or changes to the ban at this time.
Narcity reached out to Transport Canada for comment but didn't hear back in time before this article's publication.
