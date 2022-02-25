Sections

Torontonians Took Over Nathan Phillips Square & The City Lit Up For Ukraine (PHOTOS)

Hundreds gathered to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Toronto Associate Editor
JohnTory | Twitter

Toronto is known for its multiculturalism and one large group includes the presence of the Ukrainian community. On Thursday, hundreds gathered at Nathan Phillips Square to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine following the Russian attacks.

The event, which was posted on Facebook, started at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday and stated, "CALL TO ACTION: Time to show Putin that the world is united in the face of Russian aggression."

According to Global News, hundreds of people gathered in the square. Many were seen holding the Ukrainian flags up high and raised signs also read "STOP PUTIN," "PUTIN HANDS OFF UKRAINE," and more.

The people chanted and sang songs for Ukraine.

John Tory also attended the rally at Nathan Phillips Square. He took to Twitter, captioning a video "My message of solidarity with Ukraine and our Ukrainian community as we raised the Ukrainian flag at Toronto City Hall today."

In the video, Tory holds the Ukrainian flag and says, "I'm here as mayor of Toronto to express my solidarity with Ukraine."

"At the same time to raise this flag to show solidarity with our wonderful Ukrainian community, our Ukrainian Canadian community, here in the city of Toronto," he added.

Other than Torontonians standing together on a cold Thursday evening, the city also lit up in blue and yellow.

Attendees shared photos of the rally on social media showing the Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square, which turned blue and yellow to stand with Ukraine.

The CN Tower also changed its colours to blue and yellow and posted a picture on Twitter.

The caption reads, "Tonight the #CNTower will be lit blue and yellow in solidarity with and support of the people of Ukraine."

