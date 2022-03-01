Editions

russian ukraine war

A Toronto Man Ripped Off A Car's Ukrainian Flag & Smashed Its Window In Traffic (VIDEO)

A man was charged for the "potential hate-motivated incident."

Toronto Staff Writer
The smashed rear window of the car.

Maria Ok

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

York Regional Police charged a 32-year-old man from Markham for a "potential hate-motivated incident" against an individual who had a Ukrainian flag on their vehicle.

On February 27, the victim of the incident was driving in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue area in Vaughan when they were cut off by a red Range Rover, which stopped in front of them in the middle of traffic, according to a press release from police.

Police say a man got out of the Range Rover and proceeded to tear off the Ukrainian flag from the victim's vehicle and smash one of the vehicle's windows.

A video of the incident was posted to Facebook. It shows the Range Rover skidding to a halt in front of the vehicle before an individual in a green jacket comes around from the driver's side and smashes the vehicle's back window, where a young child was seated.

The post says that the individuals inside the vehicle are "ok," although their "kids are a bit shaken up."

According to the Facebook post, the altercation started before the video was captured.

"As we approached the intersection of Bathurst and Townsgate and stopped at the red light, the passenger of the red car got out of their vehicle and waited until we approach them. Once the green light turned on, the individual broke off the Ukrainian flag off my car and threw it on the ground," reads the post.

"I stopped, got out of my vehicle and broke off their flag as the red car tried to flee. After I broke off their Russian flag, they drove in front of me, and the rest you can see on the video," it adds.

Police say the Markham man has been charged with "Mischief Under $5,000" and may be involved in "at least one other incident in the City of Toronto."

"The motivation for the Saturday incident is still under investigation as the suspect is not of Eastern European descent and suffers from a significant mental health issue," police said. They said that "he will not be named for this reason."

York Regional Police reiterated in their press release that they do not "tolerate hate crime in any form."

