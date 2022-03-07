Toronto Police Are Looking For The People Who Smashed A Bunch Of Cars With Russian Flags
Police suspect it's a hate crime.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Toronto police are looking for suspects who they believe were involved in a hate crime in Etobicoke.
On March 5, officers got a call at around 10:27 p.m about people who were damaging cars near the intersection of Islington Avenue and The Queensway.
According to a March 6 press release, authorities were told that two men were in the parking lot of the plaza located next to a Cineplex theatre, where they were said to be smashing a bunch of parked cars with a sledgehammer.
Toronto police were told that all of the smashed cars had Russian flags displayed on their windshields and that the suspects later fled the scene in a dark grey Acura.
Law enforcement is currently looking for two suspects who they believe were responsible for the damage to the cars, one male in their late teens who was wearing a grey sweater, and a man who was wearing a black sweater.
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the people who were involved in the suspected hate-motivated incident.
The conflict in Ukraine has held widespread media attention, and the effects seem to be hitting home.
Civil unrest from the ongoing war has caused protests in Toronto to erupt in the past few weeks as tensions have been escalating between countries due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Torontonians have been seeing some violent incidents take place that seem to be related to the conflict.
York Regional Police recently charged a 32-year-old man for a "potential hate-motivated incident" after he tore off a Ukrainian flag from someone's car and smashed one of their windows.