Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Hundreds Gathered In The Rain For The 'Stand With Ukraine' Rally In Toronto Yesterday

"Rain and bad traffic could not stop Ukrainians!"

Toronto Associate Editor
Hundreds Gathered In The Rain For The 'Stand With Ukraine' Rally In Toronto Yesterday
PeterSchturyn | Twitter

Tuesday's weather in Toronto was a combination between rain and cold, which tends to be a stay-at-home kind of day for many people. But, for a particular group, this was not the case.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Ukrainian Consulate in Toronto on Tuesday evening to rally and "Stand With Ukraine."

The rally was organized by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) in Toronto to gather supporters in response to the reports about Russia's invasion.

The UCC tweeted and planned a call to action on Monday afternoon after President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to head into the rebel areas in Ukraine.

Narcity spoke with UCC spokesperson Nadia Prokopiw and she said they were happy with the turnout given the last-minute planning. The reason it was last minute is that they were waiting to hear Putin's announcement that made the "two provinces in Ukraine, as independent territories."

"CALL TO ACTION: Time to show Putin that #Ukrainian community is strong and united in the face of Russian aggression," the tweet reads and hundreds showed up to support and deliver.

"The Ukrainian Canadian Congress together with the GTA Ukrainian and other communities, will be rallying to support Ukraine and to strongly condemn relentless Russian aggression and expansion of the war path Putin is pursuing," the UCC stated as the intent behind the rally.

PeterSchturyn | Twitter

Demonstrators chanted in the rain, wearing raincoats, holding umbrellas, carrying flags and banners showing their stance on the matter.

The UCC later tweeted, "💙💛Thank you to everyone who came out to support Ukraine today🇺🇦🇺🇦 ! 💗It was an amazing turn out!"

They also wanted to thank people in particular, including MP Yvan Baker, MP James Maloney, MP Ted Opitz, and Marcus Kolga, who have all shown their support.

Baker, who has been active on his Twitter writing comments and updates about the particular situation, later retweeted the UCC's post.

Prokopiw added, "the goal of these rallies are really to engage and inform people beyond our own community," and "also to show support for the people in Ukraine."

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Russia Just Moved Troops Into Ukraine & Global Gas Prices Could Get 'Ugly' Because Of It

Gas prices could reach an all-time high ⛽️

Wuwei1970 | Dreamstime

The global economy is getting worried about Russia moving into Ukraine, and drivers are about to feel the pinch.

War breaking out is a big concern in Europe right now, and it is hitting many people in their wallets at the gas pump.

Keep ReadingShow less
olympics 2022

These Olympic Figure Skaters Might Get Their Medals By Mail Because Russia Made It Awkward

"Four years of hard work just to wait for UPS."

@karebearsk8 | Instagram, @timkoleto | Instagram

A bunch of athletes will miss out on the chance to get their medals at the actual Olympics, and it's all because of a doping scandal involving a Russian figure skater.

Olympic officials say they won't hold any medal ceremonies if Kamila Valieva is involved after the 15-year-old was found to have had a banned heart medication in her system back in December.

Keep ReadingShow less
olympics 2022

An Olympic Figure Skater Failed A Drug Test & Russia Says It's Just A 'Misunderstanding'

She's at risk of losing her gold medals ⛸🏅

@kamilavalieva26 | Instagram

One of the youngest Olympic athletes has had quite a week, after winning gold medals and then suddenly being at risk of losing them due to a failed drug test.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, is in the middle of a major doping scandal in Beijing, after testing positive for a banned substance at another event before the Olympics.

Keep ReadingShow less
olympics 2022

Team Canada's Olympic Women's Hockey Team Played In KN95 Masks & Still Beat Russia

The game was delayed for an hour due to bizarre circumstances. 🏒

@rjohnst6 | Instagram, @emasch38 | Instagram

Just when you thought you’d seen everything on the ice, Team Canada's Olympic women's hockey team took down the Russia Olympic Committee while wearing KN95 masks after an hour-long delay.

The preliminary game — which took place on Sunday, February 7 — pitted Team Canada against the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and ended in a 6-1 win for Canada.

Keep ReadingShow less