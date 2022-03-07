Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto restaurants

A Toronto Chain Restaurant Won’t Have Moscow Mules On The Menu & Here’s Why

They're now called Kyiv Mules.

Gabby's on King Street, Right: The Kyiv Mule sticker featured on the menu.

Gabby's on King Street, Right: The Kyiv Mule sticker featured on the menu.

Google Maps, @gabbystoronto | Instagram

A chain of restaurants in Toronto will no longer have Moscow Mules on their menu.

"It's not about stopping serving Moscow Mules, it's more about just attempting to raise some money for the Red Cross," Jesse (who preferred not to share his last name) from Gabby's told Narcity on the phone.

A traditional Moscow Mule is mixed up with some vodka, lime juice and ginger beer, and is usually poured inside of a copper mug. Despite its name, the cocktail was actually invented in the early 1940s at a New York City hotel, Newsweek reports.

Gabby's announced they'll now be serving Kyiv Mules in place of Moscow Mules on Instagram on March 5, which will be crafted with Absolut Vodka — a Swedish product.

"We have the utmost respect to our employees and customers that are of Russian descent. At this time, we have made the decision to stop ordering Russian products at our establishment and we will no longer be serving Moscow mules," the Instagram post reads.

As of February 25, the LCBO also made the call to remove all Russian products from all of their stores in order to show support for Ukraine.

"We understand this is of little to no consequence to the brave people of Ukraine who are making the ultimate sacrifice, we hope it's all part of a bigger message," Gabby's said in their social media post.

With each Kyiv Mule that's sold, a portion of the proceeds will be automatically donated directly to the Canadian Red Cross' Ukraine efforts called Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, which is linked on the restaurant's IG bio.

On top of the automatic donation tied to the Kyiv Mule, diners can also choose to add a donation to their overall bill, too, which will also be displayed on the cheque.

District Eatery is also switching the name from Moscow Mule to Kyiv Mule on their menus.

As well, other restaurants throughout the 6ix have shown their support for Ukraine, with some contributing a portion (or all) of their sales to charities that help the country or by setting up donation boxes.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...