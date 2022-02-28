Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
russian ukraine war

A Bunch Of Toronto Restaurants Are Showing Support For Ukraine & Here's How

These places are speaking up!

Toronto Staff Writer
A Ukrainian flag flying outside Barrel House Korchma. Right: Honest Weight in Toronto.

A Ukrainian flag flying outside Barrel House Korchma. Right: Honest Weight in Toronto.

@barrelhouse.korchma | Instagram, @honest_weight | Instagram

Toronto restaurants are voicing their support for Ukraine following Russia's heavily criticized invasion of the country last week, and they aren't just flying flags.

Barrel House Korchma, a Ukrainian restaurant on Lakeshore, announced last week that it would be setting up a donation box for the Friends of Ukraine Defense Forces Fund.

The non-profit fund goes towards providing "humanitarian aid and assistance to Ukraine's courageous soldiers, volunteers, and families of the fallen heroes."

"Today marks a devastating journey for Ukraine and our people. Russia has declared war on Ukraine. In response to Russia's invasion upon our cities, we will be setting up donations for the Friends of Ukraine Defense Forces Fund," the business wrote in their statement.

Dundas and Carlaw, a popular wine and coffee bar, revealed via Instagram on Sunday that they had started a support campaign, taking 50% of all sales every weekend between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and donating them to Red Cross.

"s a child of war myself, I can understand what the Ukrainian people are going through at these uncertain times," an excerpt from the post reads.

Beloved Kensington Market bar, Supermarket, is also supporting the Red Cross in Ukraine by hosting a special edition of trivia on Monday, which will donate all proceeds.

Meanwhile, Honest Weight, a New England-style seafood spot, has announced on Saturday that it would be donating 100% of the funds made that day to support the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

"Please join us as we acknowledge the extraordinary courage of the Ukrainian people," the announcement concludes.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ukraine russia war

Ukraine's Death Toll Hits Over 350 & Half A Million People Have Already Fled Their Homes

Countries like Poland have kilometre-long lines of people fleeing from Ukraine.

Russian missile hits an apartment building in Kyiv.

@Denys_Shmyhal | Twitter

Ukraine's death toll is climbing every day as the attack by Russia continues.

Monday marks day five since Russia launched its deadly attack on Ukraine, and since then, it's been confirmed that at least 352 civilians have lost their lives, of which 14 were children.

Keep ReadingShow less
ukraine protests

Protests Are Happening In Support Of Ukraine All Over Canada & The Photos Are So Moving

Vancouver, Toronto, Halifax and many more cities saw rallies!

Protestors gather in Victoria, B.C. (left) and Fredericton, N.B. (right).

GraceALore | Twitter, AndyFillmoreHFX | Twitter

Protests in support of Ukraine took place across Canada this weekend after the eastern European nation was invaded by Russia last week.

On February 24, Russian forces launched a "full scale invasion" of Ukraine after many months of tension between the two nations and NATO powers like the U.K., U.S., and Canada.

Keep ReadingShow less
russia ukraine war

Putin Put Russian Nuclear Forces On 'Special Alert' As Ukraine Tension Escalates

The EU has responded by applying even more sanctions on Russia.

Russian military weapons in Moscow for the 69th anniversary of Victory Day (WWII).

Igor Dolgov | Dreamstime

The West has poked the bear, and now nuclear forces are being put on the table.

Putin has ordered for Russian nuclear forces to be put on "special alert" on Sunday because of "aggressive statements" and heavy economic sanctions from the West in response to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Keep ReadingShow less
drake

Randy's Patties In Toronto Is Closing & Drake Said He Would Buy The Restaurant

"Thank you for all the incredible love and support."

Randy's Patties in Toronto, RIGHT: Drake posing for a photo in February

Google Maps, @champagnepapi | Instagram

Beloved Toronto restaurant Randy's Patties announced via Instagram this week that it would be closing its doors, causing widespread heartbreak across the city.

On Thursday, the business revealed that it would be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and would be limiting patty purchases to one dozen per customer as it can't accommodate the "massive influx of customers" that flooded the restaurant to get one last box of patties.

Keep ReadingShow less