A Bunch Of Toronto Restaurants Are Showing Support For Ukraine & Here's How
These places are speaking up!
Toronto restaurants are voicing their support for Ukraine following Russia's heavily criticized invasion of the country last week, and they aren't just flying flags.
Barrel House Korchma, a Ukrainian restaurant on Lakeshore, announced last week that it would be setting up a donation box for the Friends of Ukraine Defense Forces Fund.
The non-profit fund goes towards providing "humanitarian aid and assistance to Ukraine's courageous soldiers, volunteers, and families of the fallen heroes."
"Today marks a devastating journey for Ukraine and our people. Russia has declared war on Ukraine. In response to Russia's invasion upon our cities, we will be setting up donations for the Friends of Ukraine Defense Forces Fund," the business wrote in their statement.
Dundas and Carlaw, a popular wine and coffee bar, revealed via Instagram on Sunday that they had started a support campaign, taking 50% of all sales every weekend between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and donating them to Red Cross.
"s a child of war myself, I can understand what the Ukrainian people are going through at these uncertain times," an excerpt from the post reads.
Beloved Kensington Market bar, Supermarket, is also supporting the Red Cross in Ukraine by hosting a special edition of trivia on Monday, which will donate all proceeds.
Meanwhile, Honest Weight, a New England-style seafood spot, has announced on Saturday that it would be donating 100% of the funds made that day to support the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.
"Please join us as we acknowledge the extraordinary courage of the Ukrainian people," the announcement concludes.