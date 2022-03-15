Toronto's SickKids Hospital Is Going To Help Treat Young Patients With Cancer From Ukraine
They'll be flying into the hospital soon!
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children will welcome some kids from Ukraine with cancer so they can continue to treat them.
In a press release posted on Monday, March 14, SickKids announced that these Ukrainian pediatric patients should be coming to the hospital "within the next 36 to 48 hours."
"We are unable to provide the specific number of patients or further details at this time to respect the privacy of these children and their families," SickKids hospital officials wrote but mentioned they are anticipating having less than five patients fly in.
The children's hospital has been preparing for this for a "number of days" now, along with the help of the government and their community partners.
"All children deserve access to specialized health care, regardless of their place of origin or geographic location," the announcement reads.
"While the priority at SickKids is meeting the needs of children in Ontario and Canada, we acknowledge that there is a moral responsibility to provide care to vulnerable children from abroad when we have capacity."
Not only is SickKids preparing to help some Ukrainian patients with cancer during the Russian invasion, but a group of hospitals throughout Toronto are sending surplus medical supplies to Ukraine.
Russia launched its attack on Ukraine in late February, and President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" has occupied the country ever since.
The Ontario government previously announced that it will be ready to help "anyone fleeing from Ukraine who is in need of settlement services", which will help refugees to find work, housing, and health services when they land in the province.