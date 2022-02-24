Sections

Ontario Is Ready To Assist Anyone Fleeing From Ukraine & Is Providing $300K In Aid

"The bonds between Canada and Ukraine run deep."

Ontario Editor
Doug Ford has made an announcement on the Ukraine and Russia conflict.
The Ontario government has announced that it will be ready to assist anyone trying to flee Ukraine and will also be providing humanitarian aid.

In a press release on Thursday, the government stated that Ontario will "be ready to assist anyone fleeing from Ukraine who is in need of settlement services."

Settlement agencies will help support refugees in finding housing, employment, health services, and more when they arrive in the province.

On top of this, $300,000 will be donated to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and will be used to help provide emergency shelter, food and medical support.

“Last night we witnessed a violent attack on a sovereign nation as Vladimir Putin launched a war of aggression against Ukraine,” said Premier Doug Ford.

“The bonds between Canada and Ukraine run deep, and generations of Ukrainian-Canadians have helped build the Canada we know and love. This morning I spoke with the Consul General of Ukraine and assured him that the people of Ontario stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine.”

In a comment earlier, Doug Ford also called Russian president, Vladimir Putin, a "thug."

On Thursday, Russia launched a "full-scale invasion" in Ukraine. Explosions were reported across the area, including in the capital city of Kyiv.

In a press conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "horrific, unprovoked" attack.

"He has needlessly put the lives of innocent people at risk, violated Russia's international treaties and launched the greatest threat to European stability since World War II."

