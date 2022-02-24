Sections

Doug Ford Just Condemned Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine & Called Vladimir Putin A 'Thug'

"The blue and yellow must be the last colours the invaders see," Ford said.

Toronto Staff Writer
Malivoja | Dreamstime, @fordnationdougford | Instagram

Premier Doug Ford has now condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine, and went so far as to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a "thug."

Russia launched a massive military attack in Ukraine in a "full-scale invasion", and reportedly warned the world not to interfere unless they want to see "consequences you have never seen in history," the Associated Press reports.

"Last right, we witnessed a violent attack on a sovereign nation by a despot, a thug. We witnessed Vladimir Putin's war of aggression begin in Ukraine," Ford said.

The Premier then went to talk about the strong and deep ties between Ukraine and Canada.

"For without the Ukrainian people, their resiliency, their bravery, their strength, their willingness to fight for their family and friends, the Canada we know and love today, would not be the same," Ford said.

"The food that feeds our families, it’s farmed by grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Ukrainian immigrants who left aggression and poverty to settle the Canadian West."

Ford brought up some of the most famous Ukrainian-Canadians, too, like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Trebek among others, and their "permanent mark on Canadian history."

In the speech, the premier made it clear what stance he's taking, and made it clear that the support for Ukraine will "never waver."

"As Putin’s aggression light up the skies of Kiev, they will see the strength of the Ukrainian people emerge from the darkness. We must ensure the Ukrainian flag flies high above the skyline," Ford said.

"The blue and yellow must be the last colours the invaders see."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also issued a statement earlier Thursday morning strongly condemning Russia's "egregious attack on Ukraine."

