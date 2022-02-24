Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

The Government Of Canada Has Issued Advice To Canadians Who Are In Ukraine Right Now

Canadians are urged to avoid all travel to Ukraine "due to armed conflict with Russia." 👇

Trending Staff Writer
The Government Of Canada Has Issued Advice To Canadians Who Are In Ukraine Right Now
Olena Vasylkova | Dreamstime,

The Government of Canada has shared advice for Canadians who are in Ukraine right now, after Russia launched a military attack on the country in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Any Canadians who are in Ukraine are recommended to either shelter in place or — if safe and possible — to leave the country as quickly as they can.

"Since February 1, the Canadian government is advising Canadians to avoid all travel to Ukraine. If you are in Ukraine, you should leave now while commercial means are available," reads a notice from officials.

It adds that Canadians who need help or support should contact the Emergency Watch and Response Centre (EWRC) for 24/7 emergency consular assistance.

Those in Ukraine should consider leaving ASAP via a neighbouring country, says the Government of Canada.

This includes via Poland, Moldova, Romania, Hungary or Slovakia.

Each nation has their own rules for entry and anyone travelling there should familiarize themselves with what's required of them, including documentation like visas, COVID-19 vaccine certificates, passport requirements and COVID-19 testing.

And, if you're returning to Canada, make sure you also check out the rules for returning which vary depending on your COVID-19 vaccination status.

In the early hours of Thursday, February 24, the government updated its travel advisory for Ukraine. It reads, "Avoid all travel to Ukraine due to armed conflict with Russia."

"If you are in Ukraine, you should shelter in place unless it is safe for you to leave the country."

In the early hours of Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered some 190,000 troops to cross the Ukrainian border for a "special military operation."

Ukraine described the move as a "full-scale invasion," which included explosions and the deaths of more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers, per The New York Times.

In reponse to the attack, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "Canada condemns – in the strongest possible terms – Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine."

He added, "these reckless and dangerous acts will not go unpunished."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Hundreds Gathered In The Rain For The 'Stand With Ukraine' Rally In Toronto Yesterday

"Rain and bad traffic could not stop Ukrainians!"

PeterSchturyn | Twitter

Tuesday's weather in Toronto was a combination of rain and cold, which tends to be a stay-at-home kind of day for many people. But, for a particular group, this was not the case.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Ukrainian Consulate in Toronto on Tuesday evening to rally and "Stand With Ukraine."

Keep ReadingShow less

Russia Just Moved Troops Into Ukraine & Global Gas Prices Could Get 'Ugly' Because Of It

Gas prices could reach an all-time high ⛽️

Wuwei1970 | Dreamstime

The global economy is getting worried about Russia moving into Ukraine, and drivers are about to feel the pinch.

War breaking out is a big concern in Europe right now, and it is hitting many people in their wallets at the gas pump.

Keep ReadingShow less
justin trudeau

The Queen Has COVID-19 & Trudeau Has Shared A Message From 'Millions Of Canadians'

Queen Elizabeth is 95 years old.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

On the morning of February 20, it was confirmed by Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Reuters, a statement from Buckingham Palace says she is "experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week." Sources believe that the queen has been vaccinated three times against COVID-19.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada travel restrictions

Canadian Premiers & American Governors Want Trudeau To End Travel Restrictions For Truckers

They said the timing of vaccine exemptions being removed "could not have been worse."

@jkenney | Instagram, Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

With travel restrictions still in place for people who cross the Canada-U.S. border, Canadian and American politicians are calling for vaccine mandates for truckers to be removed.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe co-signed a letter with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte along with 16 other U.S. governors to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden to reinstate vaccination exemptions for truck drivers.

Keep ReadingShow less