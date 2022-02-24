The Government Of Canada Has Issued Advice To Canadians Who Are In Ukraine Right Now
Canadians are urged to avoid all travel to Ukraine "due to armed conflict with Russia." 👇
The Government of Canada has shared advice for Canadians who are in Ukraine right now, after Russia launched a military attack on the country in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Any Canadians who are in Ukraine are recommended to either shelter in place or — if safe and possible — to leave the country as quickly as they can.
"Since February 1, the Canadian government is advising Canadians to avoid all travel to Ukraine. If you are in Ukraine, you should leave now while commercial means are available," reads a notice from officials.
It adds that Canadians who need help or support should contact the Emergency Watch and Response Centre (EWRC) for 24/7 emergency consular assistance.
Those in Ukraine should consider leaving ASAP via a neighbouring country, says the Government of Canada.
Attention Canadians in #Ukraine: Russia has begun a military operation in Ukraine, launching attacks on several cities. Monitor local media and follow the instructions of local authorities. Full travel advice: http://ow.ly/UXA250I2ZAz\u00a0pic.twitter.com/VTnk0lZF9Q— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1645694086
This includes via Poland, Moldova, Romania, Hungary or Slovakia.
Each nation has their own rules for entry and anyone travelling there should familiarize themselves with what's required of them, including documentation like visas, COVID-19 vaccine certificates, passport requirements and COVID-19 testing.
And, if you're returning to Canada, make sure you also check out the rules for returning which vary depending on your COVID-19 vaccination status.
In the early hours of Thursday, February 24, the government updated its travel advisory for Ukraine. It reads, "Avoid all travel to Ukraine due to armed conflict with Russia."
"If you are in Ukraine, you should shelter in place unless it is safe for you to leave the country."
In the early hours of Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered some 190,000 troops to cross the Ukrainian border for a "special military operation."
Ukraine described the move as a "full-scale invasion," which included explosions and the deaths of more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers, per The New York Times.
In reponse to the attack, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "Canada condemns – in the strongest possible terms – Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine."
He added, "these reckless and dangerous acts will not go unpunished."
