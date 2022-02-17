Here's What Canada's Travel Restrictions For Unvaccinated People Look Like
Canada's border measures continue to change. ⬇️
The rules around Canada's travel restrictions may have recently changed, but many of those adaptations only apply to people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
With the Government of Canada switching their travel advisory from a Level 3 to a Level 2, Canadians no longer need to avoid travel for non-essential purposes, although taking caution is still advised.
"Travellers should understand the risks that are still associated with international travel given the high incidence of Omicron, and take necessary precautions," warns the Public Health Agency of Canada.
So here's what you need to know if you're planning a trip but are not yet fully vaccinated.
Going abroad
If you're older than 12 years of age plus four months, you'll need to be fully vaccinated to take most forms of transportation that'll get you from one country to another, according to the government.
This applies to "domestic or international flights departing from most airports in Canada, including charter and foreign airlines carrying commercial passengers."
If you're planning on travelling by rail, you also need to be fully vaccinated to board Rocky Mountaineer trains when getting on in Canada.
If you qualify for an exemption to the mandatory vaccination requirement for air and rail travel, you do need a valid COVID-19 molecular test that has been taken no more than 72 hours before boarding a flight or train.
Returning to Canada
When you're coming back into the country, you'll be required to test on arrival and on day 8, and also quarantine for 14 days.
Other requirements for unvaccinated travellers include being asymptomatic upon arrival in Canada, having a suitable quarantine plan and quarantining for 14 days.
If you don't have a suitable plan, you might have to go to a designated quarantine facility.
When it comes to testing, you have to take a pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test.
"Within 72 hours before your arrival to Canada or prior to the scheduled departure of your flight to Canada: take a pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test," says PHAC.
As of February 28, 2022, you can also use a rapid antigen test to meet that pre-entry testing requirement.
However, it must be authorized by the country in which it was purchased and be administered by a laboratory, health care entity or telehealth service no more than 24 hours before your scheduled flight or arrival at the border.
You can also show proof of a positive test result received in the past 10 to 180 days.
All travellers have to use the ArriveCAN app to enter information before entering Canada.
Unvaccinated foreign nationals
As of January 15, 2022, all foreign nationals must be fully vaccinated to enter Canada unless otherwise exempt, according to the government.
"Notable exemptions are included for unvaccinated new permanent residents, refugees, temporary foreign workers in agriculture or food-processing occupations, asylum claimants, and some minors under the age of 18."
Regular travel documents are still required for entry into the country.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.
