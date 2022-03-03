Editions

People Want To Travel To Canada Again & These Cities Are Being Searched For Most

Germans and Americans are keen to visit!

Landscape in Victora. Right: Umbrellas hanging in Quebec.

@andyjh07 | Unsplash, @lee_eddy | Unsplash

As Canada's travel restrictions loosen up, the country has seen a huge increase in search queries, with more and more international tourists researching plans to travel to Canada.

According to recent data from Kayak, which is a travel search engine, Canada is a "beloved travel destination for international travellers, given recent news around the ease of entry for fully vaccinated international travellers."

Between February 15 and February 22, travel searches for Canada spiked by 57% in terms of travel anytime in the future in comparison to January.

The greatest increases in searches were seen from travellers in Washington, Munich, San Diego, Amsterdam and Hamburg.

"After over two years of travel restrictions into the country, residents in the U.S. and Germany are the most eager to experience Canada," said Kayak.

As for where exactly people were searching for, these cities have been getting the most interest: Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Quebec City, Edmonton, Ottawa, Halifax, Winnipeg and Victoria.

“The search increases we’re seeing indicates pent up demand for Canadian tourism and illustrate the impact entry restrictions have on inbound travel,” said Matt Clarke from Kayak.

"We’ve consistently seen that as travel restrictions ease, travel demand follows and we expect to see this continue through summer.”

On February 28, the federal government announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering the country would no longer need to do on-arrival testing as well as quarantine while waiting for their test results.

Instead, people arriving in Canada from any country will be randomly selected for testing upon arrival.

As well, more international flights will be permitted to fly into the country. Previously, only 18 airports were allowed to accept international flights.

