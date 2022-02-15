Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada travel restrictions

More Canadian Airports Will Open On February 28 & It's Good News For International Travellers

The Minister of Transport says it's a "great day" for Canadians.

More Canadian Airports Will Open On February 28 & It's Good News For International Travellers
Justin Hu | Unsplash, @ylwkelowna | Instagram

If you're looking to fly into the country from an international location, the updates to Canada's travel restrictions are probably good news for you.

In a press conference on Tuesday, February 15, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said that today is a "great day" for Canadian travellers, tourism and aviation.

"We've always said that we will adjust our border measures based on public health recommendations and this is what we are doing today," the minister said. "As a next step, I am happy to announce good news that I know many communities across the country have been waiting for."

Only 18 airports are currently able to receive international flights. Starting on Monday, February 28, the ban on international flights to all remaining airports that normally receive those flights will be lifted.

"This is great news for communities like Windsor, London, Fort McMurray, Moncton and many others," said Alghabra. "By receiving international flights, this will support local tourism, create good jobs and grow our economy."

He noted that the airports will work with Transport Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canada Border Services Agency to put safety measures in place in terms of accepting international flights.

He then went on to speak about cruise ships with the season about to get started and that more information would be coming "very soon" in regards to testing.

"I know how important the cruise season is to the tourism industry in many communities like Victoria and Quebec City," Alghabra said.

He finished off by thanking people for their "tireless work" over the past two years.

"Pilots, ground crews, cabin crew, air traffic controllers and many others have kept travel safe, have kept goods moving, and have kept our economic recovery on track," he said.

It was also confirmed that the non-essential global travel advisory that's been in place since December 2021 has been ended, effective immediately.

As well, fully vaccinated travellers will return to the random testing surveillance program that was in place before the appearance of the Omicron variant instead of testing all incoming travellers.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos noted that if the epidemiological situation in Canada continues to improve, the further easing of travel rules could happen in the coming weeks.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canada travel restrictions

Canada's Travel Restrictions Have Been Eased For Passengers From India & Morocco

Test requirements are now the same regardless of a traveller's departure country. ✈️

Ronniechua | Dreamstime, @yvrairport | Instagram

Passengers travelling from India and Morocco will no longer face additional measures at the Canadian border following an update to Canada's travel restrictions.

In a statement on January 28, the federal government confirmed that it would be scrapping all modified pre-departure test requirements for travellers from both countries.

Keep ReadingShow less
us-canada border

Crossing The Canada-US Border Is About To Become More 'Efficient' Thanks To These Changes

The CBSA hopes travellers could cross the land border in 15 seconds. 🇨🇦🇺🇸

@ywgairport | Instagram,Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

Travellers crossing the Canada-U.S. border can expect the process to become simpler and more efficient, thanks to a number of technological changes implemented by the Canada Border Services Agency.

On January 24, the agency announced its plans to modernize using new technologies and data, which it says will make "cross-border travel and trade more secure and efficient."

Keep ReadingShow less

A GoFundMe For Truckers Against Canada's Vaccine Mandate Has Raised Over $4 Million

The money will apparently help truckers who are heading to Ottawa with the "Freedom Convoy 2022."

Modfos | Dreamstime

A GoFundMe in support of truck drivers who are against Canada's vaccine mandate for travellers entering the country has now raised more than $4 million.

Truck drivers are taking part in the "Freedom Convoy 2022" and driving from B.C., Ontario, Nova Scotia and other places in Canada to Ottawa in protest of government mandates like vaccination and lockdowns.

Keep ReadingShow less
us-canada border

Travel Rules At The Canada-US Land Border Have Changed & Here's What You Need To Cross

Get prepared, folks! 🚗

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

If you're planning a trip across the border in the near future, things might look a little different once again. That's because restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border have been updated, and almost everyone must now be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to cross.

On Saturday, January 22, the United States implemented a new requirement for all non-Americans entering the country via its land borders or ferry ports.

Keep ReadingShow less