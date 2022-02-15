More Canadian Airports Will Open On February 28 & It's Good News For International Travellers
The Minister of Transport says it's a "great day" for Canadians.
If you're looking to fly into the country from an international location, the updates to Canada's travel restrictions are probably good news for you.
In a press conference on Tuesday, February 15, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said that today is a "great day" for Canadian travellers, tourism and aviation.
"We've always said that we will adjust our border measures based on public health recommendations and this is what we are doing today," the minister said. "As a next step, I am happy to announce good news that I know many communities across the country have been waiting for."
Only 18 airports are currently able to receive international flights. Starting on Monday, February 28, the ban on international flights to all remaining airports that normally receive those flights will be lifted.
"This is great news for communities like Windsor, London, Fort McMurray, Moncton and many others," said Alghabra. "By receiving international flights, this will support local tourism, create good jobs and grow our economy."
He noted that the airports will work with Transport Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canada Border Services Agency to put safety measures in place in terms of accepting international flights.
He then went on to speak about cruise ships with the season about to get started and that more information would be coming "very soon" in regards to testing.
"I know how important the cruise season is to the tourism industry in many communities like Victoria and Quebec City," Alghabra said.
He finished off by thanking people for their "tireless work" over the past two years.
"Pilots, ground crews, cabin crew, air traffic controllers and many others have kept travel safe, have kept goods moving, and have kept our economic recovery on track," he said.
It was also confirmed that the non-essential global travel advisory that's been in place since December 2021 has been ended, effective immediately.
As well, fully vaccinated travellers will return to the random testing surveillance program that was in place before the appearance of the Omicron variant instead of testing all incoming travellers.
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos noted that if the epidemiological situation in Canada continues to improve, the further easing of travel rules could happen in the coming weeks.
