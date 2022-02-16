Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada travel restrictions

Canada's Updated Travel Rules Mean It's Going To Get Easier To Take Kids Abroad

Pack your bags, kids!

Trending Staff Writer
Canada's Updated Travel Rules Mean It's Going To Get Easier To Take Kids Abroad
Jamesvancouver| Dreamstime, @yvrairport | Instagram

With COVID-19 restrictions loosening in different parts of the country, the federal government has announced new travel rules for adults and children entering Canada.

The updated restrictions were announced on Tuesday, February 15 and will be begin taking effect as of February 28.

The rules for children under 12 who are travelling with fully vaccinated adults have changed, making travel with unvaccinated young'uns much easier.

Right now, unvaxxed kids (who have fully vaccinated parents) are not required to quarantine in a designated facility after arriving in Canada, but they are not allowed to return to school, daycare and camps for at least two weeks either.

After February 28, however, children will no longer have to wait 14 days before attending school or any other group setting after going abroad, which is one less thing to worry about on your next international family vacation.

Along with this, as of February 28 fully vaccinated adult travellers (including parents) will no longer have to quarantine while they await test results, either.

On top of that, passengers arriving in Canada will have the option to take either a molecular test result or a rapid antigen test.

It means people will be able to choose a cheaper rapid antigen test to enter Canada if they want. But be aware, rapid antigen testing must be administered by a lab, healthcare entity or a telehealth service.

Along with this announcement, the government of Canada moved the Travel Health Notice down from a level 3 to a level 2. This means the feds are no longer urging people to avoid all non-essential trips abroad, but travellers should still understand the risk of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant and take adequate precautions.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

us-canada border

4 Men Are Charged With Conspiring To Murder RCMP Officers At Alberta's Coutts Border Protest

13 people were arrested in total.

AlbertaRCMP | Twitter, Jmweb7 | Dreamstime

Four protesters have been charged with conspiring to murder RCMP officers at Alberta's Coutts border crossing.

The developments came to light on Tuesday afternoon during a live address from Alberta RCMP Deputy Commissioner Zablocki and Chief Superintendent Daroux who were providing an update to the protests at the Canada-U.S. border and the arrests made earlier this week.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada travel restrictions

Canada's Travel Rules Are Changing In February & Here's Everything You Might've Missed

Changes are coming, travellers! 🇨🇦

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime, @yvrairport | Instagram

The federal government has announced a series of changes to Canada's travel restrictions and it seems like taking a trip abroad is about to get a little easier.

On Tuesday, February 15, federal ministers confirmed that testing measures at the border and the global travel advisory would be changing, among other things.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 bc

BC Is Lifting Some COVID-19 Restrictions Tomorrow & Here's Everything You Need To Know

"We expect people and organizations to go at their own pace."

Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime, Province of British Columbia | Flickr

B.C. is easing its COVID-19 restrictions as the province shifts to a "sustainable, long-term" focus during the pandemic.

Starting on Wednesday, February 16 at 11:59 p.m., the province is making five major changes to its current rules — but its mask-wearing rules and vaccine passport remain in place.

Keep ReadingShow less
social media addiction

How A 4-Month Social Media Cleanse During COVID Lockdowns Changed My Life

Small action has always been radical action.

Sureya Busuri

This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

It was the summer after the pandemic had reversed our sense of normal, and around the time I began to settle into my social media addiction. Coming out of my first year at X University — the new name of Ryerson — I had just started becoming accustomed to a new lifestyle — one with long commutes on the Toronto subway and spontaneous encounters with different types of people.

Keep ReadingShow less