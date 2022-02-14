Canada Is Apparently One Of The World's Safest Countries To Visit In 2022 & Here's Why
We're in the top three!
Canada has been voted one of the safest countries in the world to visit by a new study and the reasons why are pretty interesting.
According to a new report put together by travel insurance company Berkshire Hathaway, Canada ranks number three in a top-ten list of the world's safest places to travel to this year.
The countries on the list were ranked based on a few different factors. Visitor testimony, along with information from the U.S. State Department, the Global Peace Index, and COVID-19 data from Our World in Data, is what produced a part of the score.
Along with that, the study also considered the average safety rating in each nation's major cities, according to the website GeoSure Global.
And so — because Canada scored well in all these metrics — it made it on the list. It's rated particularly highly by visitors and was apparently the top safety pick in Berkshire Hathaway's annual survey.
Canada also had the second highest average safety rating of all it's cities, bested only by New Zealand.
The country's top attractions were praised too, as the report adds, "The Canadian Rockies might have their American counterparts beat in the beauty department, and there is an incredible amount of love for cities like Montreal and Vancouver."
The two nations that had Canada beat were Iceland at number one, and New Zealand, for the second year in a row, at number two.
It was Sweden, that took the fourth spot, followed by Japan, Australia, Switzerland, Ireland, Germany and the United Kingdom respectively.
Interestingly enough, Canada has actually dropped down a few spots since last year. It took first place in 2021, when New Zealand and Australia took second and third.
It's all good though, as Canada topped the city-specific safety list put together by the same company, with Montreal taking the number one spot.
Safe travels!
